‘Shahs of Sunset’ Star Golnesa ‘GG’ Gharachedaghi Divorces After 7 Weeks of Marriage

Shahs of Sunset star Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi is finally divorced.

During the first week of 2019, the reality television personality announced on Instagram that she is “officially divorced” from Shalom Yeroushalmi after a nearly two-year divorce battle. The couple were amicably married for seven weeks.

“Let me say this loud… HALLELUJAH!!! I am officially divorced!!!!!!! Married for 7 weeks and trying to get divorced for nearly 2 years,” Gharachedaghi said alongside a picture of the quote, “hell hath no fury like the attorney of a woman scorned.”

She thanked her attorney for helping to settle the separation, writing, “Thank you Atousa for everything you had to go thru in order to get me divorced. You seriously deserve a degree in psychology as well lol!”

The Bravo star also made the promise to “never say anything bad about the person I married, but I pray he finds happiness in life.”

“Now, let’s get that divorce party planned!!! #IDoIDidImDone #WhyYouMadTho,” she added.

The couple married back in January 2017, after being engaged for one month. Two months after the wedding, however, the couple split and the reality star filed for divorce from the Dash Dolls personality, citing irreconcilable differences in May 2017.

“In the simplest terms that I can put it, I would say submissions breeds resentment,” Gharachedaghi told PEOPLE in July 2017 about why her marriage ended so quickly.

“I have never believed in marriage. I did something to make someone else happy and I completely regretted it afterwards. I knew what I did was wrong and it wasn’t for me or for my happiness, but for someone else, and I guess for one moment I thought maybe someone else’s happiness will do it for me. And it didn’t,” she said.

Gharachedaghi and Yeroushalmi met in the elevator of their apartment complex after years of living there. After starting to talking one day in September 2016, the Shahs of Sunset star said their relationship started right away after meeting.

Despite the whirlwind romance that ended in drama, Gharachedaghi said she believes the couple was really in love and attempted to make the relationship work.

“I know it sounds silly because it was such a short relationship, but it happened so fast and the intensity of everything that happened — what would happen in a four-year timeframe happened in a four-month timeframe,” Gharachedaghi said. “We went to a therapist that we’d been seeing for two months and we were trying. I was giving it every chance to fix things and see what can come of it. I just couldn’t — things couldn’t change.”