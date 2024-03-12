Several Beloved Radio Personalities Passed Away Last Week

The radio world is mourning following the recent deaths of several prominent radio personalities. Last week, former BBC radio journalist and host Andrew Turner, BBC Scotland's television and radio presenter Nick Sheridan, and Orlando-based radio host Anthony "Domino" Lini passed away, sparking an outpouring of tributes online.

With a radio career that spanned decades, Lini got his start at a station close to where he grew up in Fort Collins, Colorado, according to ClickOrlando. He went on to work overnights at another station in Fargo, North Dakota, with stints in Arkansas, New York, Georgia, California, Minnesota, Oklahoma, and Texas. He most recently served as a radio host at WOCL "Sunny FM" in Orlando. Lini passed away at the age of 61 on Monday, March 4, according to a statement from Rick Stacy, station brand manager at WOCL-FM. Stacy said, "The world lost a legend – a sweet, funny, bigger-than-life man, and heaven is a lot louder and a lot brighter today."

Three days after Lini's passing, the Darley Anderson Children's Agency confirmed that Sheridan passed away on Wednesday, March 6 "after a short illness." In a statement, per the U.K.'s Daily Express, the agency said, "Nick was a talented author and a much-loved colleague and we will all miss him deeply. Our thoughts are with his partner, his family, his friends and his loved ones." BBC Scotland's head of news and current affairs, Gary Smith, added in a statement shared to X, "We're devastated to hear the news our colleague and friend, Nick Sheridan, has died. Nick has been a wonderful colleague. He was a hugely talented journalist, presenter and author – and one of those rare people who light up the lives of everyone around them."

Sheridan began his broadcasting career with RTÉ as a presenter on children's news show news2day in 2014 before working on the broadcaster's foreign affairs desk. After becoming a journalist for the BBC in 2018, Sheridan became a Consumer Affairs Correspondent with BBC Scotland, later becoming a regular presenter of BBC shows Drivetime, Lunchtime Live, Good Morning Scotland, Seven Days, and The Sunday Show.

Just a day after Sheridan's passing was confirmed, it was announced that fellow BBC radio personality Andrew Turned had died. His son, Jamie, shared in a statement posted to Atlantic 252's Facebook group that his father passed away on March 8, remembering him for his "fantastic storytelling" and "booming voice." In addition to his work at Atlantic 252, Turner also previously worked at BBC Radio, including as a journalist on Radio 1's Newsbeat, and Laser Hot Hits, where he was head of news, and Capital Gold, with Tony Blackburn. Amid news of his passing, Blackburn paid tribute to his co-host on X, where he wrote, "So sorry to hear that Andrew Turner has passed away. We did the breakfast show together on Capital Gold many years ago. R.I.P Andrew."