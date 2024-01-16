Legendary DJ Dies After 'Short Illness': Annie Nightingale Was 83

Pioneering radio and TV broadcaster Annie Nightingale, the first female presenter on BBC Radio 1 and the station's longest-serving DJ, has died. Nightingale passed away at her home in London on Thursday, Jan. 11 "after a short illness," her family confirmed in a statement. She was 83.

"Annie was a pioneer, trailblazer and an inspiration to many. Her impulse to share that enthusiasm with audiences remained undimmed after six decades of broadcasting on BBC TV and radio globally," the family's statement read, according to Billboard. "Never underestimate the role model she became. Breaking down doors by refusing to bow down to sexual prejudice and male fear gave encouragement to generations of young women who, like Annie, only wanted to tell you about an amazing tune they had just heard. Watching Annie do this on television in the 1970s, most famously as a presenter on the BBC music show The Old Grey Whistle Test, or hearing her play the latest breakbeat techno on Radio One is testimony to someone who never stopped believing in the magic of rock n' roll."

RIP Annie Nightingale. Such sad news. A pioneer on both radio and TV, a hugely important champion of great music, and a genuinely lovely person, as today's beautiful tributes prove pic.twitter.com/SEonakNlDa — Birmingham 81 (@Birmingham_81) January 12, 2024

Born Anne Avril Nightingale in Brentford, west London in 1940, Nightingale began her career working for television and news outlets becoming the host of the 1960s television music show That's for Me before she joined Radio 1 in 1970 as the its first ever female DJ. She specialized in supporting new and underground music and notably presented the BBC music show The Old Grey Whistle Test and Annie Nightingale Presents. She remained on the air until late last year and holds the world record for having the longest career as a female radio presenter, per The Guardian.

Announcing her passing on Radio 1, presenter Mollie King said, according to Variety, "I think I can say I speak for myself and other women in broadcasting when I say we owe her an immense amount of gratitude for everything she has done." In a statement, BBC director general Tim Davie called Nightingale "a uniquely gifted broadcaster who blessed us with her love of music and passion for journalism, for over 50 years. As well as being a trailblazer for new music, she was a champion for female broadcasters, supporting and encouraging other women to enter the industry."

"Annie was a world class DJ, broadcaster and journalist, and throughout her entire career was a champion of new music and new artists," Aled Haydn Jones, Head of BBC Radio 1, said in a statement posted to BBC Radio 1's Instagram account. "She was the first female DJ on Radio 1 and over her 50 years on the station was a pioneer for women in the industry and in dance music. We have lost a broadcasting legend and, thanks to Annie, things will never be the same."

Nightingale was awarded an MBE in 2002 and a CBE in 2020, and in 2004, she became the first female DJ from Radio 1 to be inducted into the Radio Academy Hall of Fame, Sky News reported. She had two children, Alex and Lucy, with her first husband, writer Gordon Thomas, whom she had divorced by 1970. A celebration of Nightingale's life will take place in the spring, her family said.