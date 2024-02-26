Radio Host Abruptly Announces Departure From Show in Emotional Goodbye

Graham Norton has officially said goodbye to his Virgin Radio weekend show. The Irish broadcaster, 60, announced live on-air during Saturday's program that it would be his last weekend presenting the popular Saturday and Sunday shows on Virgin Radio, with Norton delivering an emotional farewell message during his final broadcast Sunday.

"The show isn't quite the normal show today because I have a bit of an announcement to make. I'm kind of off. I'm leaving weekends here at Virgin Radio," Norton told listeners during his program Saturday, the BBC reported. In announcing his exit, Norton explained that he "worked weekends between here and the old place for 13 years and my life has changed a bit, so I just want my weekends back."

"It's been such a privilege to sit here and share these weekends with you" 👏



Graham Norton signs off from his weekend show for one last time before @AngelaScanlon sits in for the next few weeks – and make sure you listen and follow our socials for an exciting announcement 📣… pic.twitter.com/1KrOYwjcgW — Virgin Radio UK (@VirginRadioUK) February 25, 2024

Norton, who also presents The Graham Norton Show on BBC One, joined Virgin Radio in 2021 after leaving his BBC Radio 2 show. He has hosted morning weekend shows on Saturdays and Sundays for the past three years. While Norton is stepping away from the show, he did tell listeners that he will "still be kind of popping up on the station from time to time." Norton's replacement has not been announced at this time, but Angela Scanlon will be stepping in to fill his shoes for the time being and will bring her "unique flair and energy," Virgin said.

"Graham Norton has delighted Virgin Radio's weekend listeners for the last three years," Virgin Radio Content Director Mike Cass said in a statement to Deadline. "He steps back from the weekend show with our thanks and with our delight that he remains part of the wider Virgin Radio family. His are big boots to fill, and we'll be announcing the owner of those feet in the weeks to come."

Speaking to listeners at the end of Sunday's episode, his final broadcast, Norton said he is "very grateful for all of your messages. It's become embarrassing to read them out. But there's a lot of people saying nice things." He also took a moment to share some thanks, expressing gratitude to Chris Evans "for creating this opportunity...the big bosses, Mike and Nick, for getting me in here," the show's regulars, and the producers. He said, "it is a really lovely place to work. They've created a nice atmosphere; I've only had good times here for the last three years two months."

"My final thank you has to be to you. To you, for listening, and sharing your lives. We've loved hearing your messages, and finding out what you've been up to, what you've liked, what you haven't liked, what's made you happy, what's made you sad over those years," he said. "It has been such a privilege to sit here and share your weekends with you for the last three years and two months."

Norton ended his final episode by playing Madonna's "Hung Up," the very song he first played at the start of his inaugural Virgin Radio show, per the Independent.