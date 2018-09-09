Serena Williams Finds Solace in Daughter’s Cute Shoes After $17K Fine

Serena Williams might have lost the U.S. Open on Saturday and fined $17,000 for her argument with umpire Carlos Ramos, but she found some peace thanks to daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.‘s adorable shoes.

After the match in New York, Williams shared adorable video on her Instagram Story of Alexis wearing silver sequined shoes and a pink tutu. Watching her 1-year-old walking around in the shoes gave Williams something to laugh about.

“Sweetie, where you get them shoes from?” Williams said in the clip as Alexis walks over to her father, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. “Them shoes cute, girl! Where you get them shoes from?”

On Saturday, Williams’ U.S. Open final match against Naomi Osaka turned chaotic during the second set. Ramos penalized Williams for getting coaching from her coach, Patrick Mouratoglou. Williams later broke her racket, which earned her another penalty, which led to an argument between Ramos and Williams. Williams accused him of being tougher on her because she is a woman, and at one point called him a “thief.” That earned Williams a full game penalty.

“There are men out here that do a lot worse, but because I’m a woman, because I’m a woman you’re going to take this away from me? That is not right,” Williams was heard telling Ramos.

“You owe me an apology. I have never cheated in my life! I have a daughter and I stand for what’s right for her,” she also told him. “I don’t cheat to win. I’d rather lose.”

Williams later lost the second set and the match, leading to an awkward trophy presentation. As the crowd booed, Osaka was in tears and needed to be consoled by Williams. During a post-match press conference though, Williams did not back down.

“I can’t sit here and say I wouldn’t say he’s a thief because I feel like he took the game from me,” Williams said later Saturday, reports CBS Sports. “I’ve seen other men call other umpires several things and I’m here fighting for women’s rights and women’s equality. And for him to take a game? It made me feel like it was a sexist remark. I mean, like he’s never taken a game from a man because he’s said thief. It blows my mind. But I’m gonna continue to fight for women.”

According to Reuters, Williams the U.S. Tennis Association fined Williams $10,000 for “verbal abuse,” $4,000 for being wanted about coaching and $3,000 for smashing her racket.

