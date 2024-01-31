Selma Blair Shares Painful Update on Multiple Sclerosis Remission

Selma Blair is sharing an update on her health following her remission for multiple sclerosis. The Cruel Intentions actress, 51, took to Instagram Monday to share the latest on her health journey in a lengthy video recorded from bed, admitting that she's hurting "all the time" as she struggles with the effects of Ehlers-Danlos syndrome on her body.

Blair confirmed that she was still in remission from MS and that she will be going in for an MRI and more bloodwork soon, but shared that she's been struggling with constant stiffness and pain due to Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, which the Mayo Clinic describes as is a group of inherited disorders that affect your connective tissues – primarily your skin, joints and blood vessel walls.

"I hurt all the time. I say that for you people that hurt also," she says at the start of her video. "Like, I get it. And for all of us just aging, it hurts." Blair continued that as she has been instructed not to stretch, "The Ehlers-Danlos will make me really, really, really stiff." The Legally Blonde star explained further, "So, I get some injuries, but this is nothing that's like horrible, scary stuff or anything. It's one of those extra things that turns into a chronic thing and you have to watch because people think stretching's so good for you. And I'm technically not allowed to stretch."

In addition to stiffness, Blair said she's been dealing with chronic fatigue, despite trying to keep a positive attitude. "But I am doing well. I'm doing well. Tired. When people say, 'What do you want to do with your life?' It still makes me sad that I just want to sleep," she said. The Dancing With the Stars alum added, "There's no complaining. But I don't know if I'll ever have the coordination or balance or stamina that I want to. Still lucky. Still grateful. Still okay. But it's still a bummer."

Blair was met with support from several of her famous friends in the comment section, including Rumer Willis, who wrote, "I love you, you are such a badass." Alyssa Milano echoed, "Love you so much," as Rosario Dawson chimed in, "Thank you for sharing your journey. Iv's have been such a game changer for my dad during chemo... So glad that it's so helpful for you, too. Sending love."