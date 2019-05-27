Selma Blair Posts Heartbreakingly Realistic Memorial Day Photo, and Fans Chime In

Selma Blair was among the many celebrities who marked Memorial Day, reminding their millions of followers to remember the sacrifices made by military servicemembers.

The American Crime Story actress took to Instagram Monday to share a photo from a military cemetery, with American flags planted before each of them. The photo included a boy saluting one of the gravestones.

“This is the reality. the honor. And it is wonderful to have the ability to spend this weekend and any time with friends,” Blair wrote. “People we love. Or crawl under covers. But first and last, I salute you. And thank you. We forget what today is because of commerce and long weekend. Just a loving reminder. Enjoy your day and be safe. [heart emoji] [armed forces] the lives lost aren’t just the ones who died for fighting for [us].”

Blair’s post was liked by almost 6,000 Instagram users within four hours. It also earned hundreds of comments from her followers.

“I have only been following you for a few days, but I have to say, I love your genuine posts and REAL life experiences you are willing to share,” one fan wrote. “I think so often people forget that ‘celebrities’ are human, and expectations can be extreme. So thank you for sharing and always keeping it real. You are awesome.”

“Thank you Selma for this beautiful post!!” another wrote.

“Thank you for this post. How do teach this day to your little man? I was trying to help my littles understand- it’s touchy territory with a dad who used to be in the military,” another wrote.

Blair also shared a photo of servicemembers, including one holding the hand of a little girl in tears.

“Memorial Day. We honor you. We remember you. Your families left behind. Those who came back and left someone behind. Honored. Remembered. Thank you for your service. Selma,” she wrote in the caption.

Blair, 46, is best known for her roles in Cruel Intentions, Legally Blonde, Hellboy and the series Anger Management. She recently appeared as Kris Jenner in The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story. Last year, she revealed she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and has kept fans up to date on her health through Instagram.

On May 3, she shared a selfie taken in bed, giving fans a filter-free look at a difficult day.

“Here’s a truth. I feel sick as all hell,” she wrote at the time. “I am vomiting and all the things which are not polite to speak of. My son ran away. From me. I have to get him to school. The medical treatments take their toll. I am going to get through this. We do. This will pass.”

She added, “And to moms and dads who watch their kids sick on things we want them to take to get better… I hold you. So glad this is me and not my child. I cannot imagine ever feeling ok again. [Rough Day] But it’s still morning. We get through.”

Blair will next be seen in Netflix’s upcoming sci-fi drama Another Life starring Katee Sackhoff as an astronaut investigating an alien artifact and Blair as a media influencer trying to break the story.

Photo credit: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic/Getty Images