Selma Blair Opens up About MS Battle With Throwback Photo From When She ‘Didn’t Know What Was Happening’

Selma Blair is opening up about her multiple sclerosis diagnosis and her new outlook on life just weeks after she stepped out on the Oscars red carpet.

On Thursday, the Cruel Intentions actress took to Instagram to reflect on “the now” following her October 2018 public announcement that she had been diagnosed with the chronic disease, which affects the central nervous system.

Sharing a throwback photo of herself enjoying dinner in Miami, she revealed that she was experiencing symptoms of MS, also known as an attack or flare-up, but had yet to be diagnosed.

“A beautiful summer night in Miami. My flare was already hitting. I didn’t know what was happening. But I sat outside and had a gorgeous dinner with my dear friend,” she wrote. “All we have is right now. This. Is the past. But I remember knowing to just feel the warmth in the breeze. The gift of this trip. Under the table my leg was dead. I couldn’t stay awake and my right hand couldn’t find my mouth. But I was happy.”

The actress went on to reveal that her 7-year-old son, Arthur Saint Bleick, was sitting next to her as she captioned the photo, his presence helping focus on the positive aspects of her life.

“My son is asleep next to me. I hear his breathing. That of a tender soul, a young boy who will wake full of energy. I am going to curl up next to him. Cause that is what this wonderful life can bring. The now. The now I love,” she said. “So… goodnight.”

The post came just months after she revealed her diagnosis and just two weeks after she made her first public appearance at the red carpet for Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, where she donned a pink, mint green, ice blue, and black dress by Ralph & Russo that she paired with a custom cane to support her movement. Later discussing the appearance, she called it a “streak of light” that came with an outpouring of love and support.

Following her Oscars appearance, the Legally Blonde actress spoke on Good Morning America about her life pre and post-diagnosis, admitting that finally putting a name to her symptoms came as a relief.

“I had tears,” she said. “They weren’t tears of panic, they were tears of knowing that I now had to give in to a body that had loss of control and there was some relief in that.”

Blair added during the interview that she is “doing very well.”