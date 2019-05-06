Who Is Selena Gomez’s New Mystery Man?

Selena Gomez was spotted with a new man Sunday during a trip to Disneyland, looking happier than she has ever been in recent months.

The “Same Old Love” singer was seen leaning on the shoulders of a male friend while on one of the Toy Story rides together in photos published by The Daily Mail. They were both wearing 3D glasses over their eyes. Gomez, 26, wore a black hoodie, while her friend wore a grey sweatshirt.

Other photos from the trip showed her hanging out with Gomez hanging out with friends and posing for a group photo. She also enjoyed one of Disneyland’s famed turkey legs.

The man’s identity is still a mystery. Gomez did not share any photos from the trip on her public Instagram page, which she hasn’t used since she shared a photo of herself in a bikini top on May 2. One Instagram fan account shared an Instagram Story clip, showing Gomez having fun on the ride with the mystery man.

On Friday, Gomez attended the wedding of one of her bodyguards in Redlands, California. One Instagram video showed Gomez giving a speech at the ceremony, calling her bodyguard’s new wife a “badass.”

Since Gomez’s on-again, off-again boyfriend Justin Bieber married Hailey Baldwin last fall, Gomez’s love life has been at the center of speculation. One rumor suggested she was dating former One Direction singer Niall Horan, but a source told Hollywood Life there was no truth to it.

“Selena thinks Niall is great and loves his music but they are not boyfriend and girlfriend despite some of the rumors,” the insider told the site. “Selena is not really dating right now even though she thinks Niall is cute and totally talented, and she appreciates some of the nice things he has said about her. But she is not in any romantic relationship. She has been spending her time with friends, hanging out, and taking care of herself. Not that she wouldn’t date Niall someday, she’s just not seeing anyone right now.”

Gomez split from Bieber for good in March 2018, and he married Baldwin in September. A month later, Gomez entered a mental health facility. In December, she was seen out with friends on a hike in Malibu.

“It’s very hard for Selena because she loves to work and stay busy,” a source said of Gomez’s difficult decision to seek treatment again. “Unfortunately, the amount of time spent at the hospital, without much improvement created anxiety for Selena, and made her extremely emotional, causing her to have panic attacks.”

Gomez also took a four-month break from social media. She returned in January, and has sporadically been sharing photos on Instagram ever since.

“Last year was definitely a year of self-reflection, challenges and growth. It’s always those challenges which show you who you are and what you are capable of overcoming,” Gomez wrote to fans on Jan. 14. “Trust me, it’s not easy, but I am proud of the person I am becoming and look forward to the year ahead. Love you all.”

Photo credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images