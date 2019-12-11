Selena Gomez Unveils Trendy New Haircut, and Fans Are Loving It

Selena Gomez is bringing new meaning to her song “Look At Her Now” after she just gracefully flaunted her new hair cut, and it’s bangin’! Sporting a zebra-printed coat with a pair of round sunglasses, Gomez stunned crowds with a new hairstyle, complete with flowy bangs. The singer revealed her new look while in London and fans immediately took to social media to express their love for Gomez’s look.

One person said, “Please wear bangs next time you come to nyc [Selena].”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Selena Gomez is going to start 2020 with a bang pic.twitter.com/HnIKmBOH6k — BlackPink In Your Area😍 (@Sonia1_Ramos) December 5, 2019

Another follower wrote with three heart emojis, “Selena Gomez in bangs.”

Gomez has been making a serious comeback — although she never really disappeared, but she did step back for a moment following her split with ex Justin Bieber. After releasing her songs “Lose You To Love Me” and “Look At Her Now,” now she’s stepping out with a completely new look.

While this may be a new fashion statement by the 27-year-old, this isn’t the first time she’s switched it up on fans. In early 2018, she rocked blunt bangs to the Coach NYFW Show, and during the 2019 AMA’s she dressed herself with a sleek, short bob. Then, at the AMA’s in 2017, she even changed the color to platinum blonde.

Hairstylist Riawna Capri and Nikki Lee spoke with E! News following her color change saying, “Being that this was the first major color change Selena’s ever done, it was important to use that her hair remained healthy and the tone was right for her skin,” they said. “The vibe is ’90s chic and she named the color #NirvanaBlonde. Now that Selena is blonde it’s important to keep her hair moisturized, strong and healthy.”

Fans are gearing up for 2020 to be a big year for Gomez. Her new album that’s referred to as Selena Gomez 2, will be dropping January 10, 2020. The new list of songs are said to detail her life of healing and rebuilding.

“It took me four years now to even feel at a good place with this album, and it’s just because I had such huge moments that happened in my life personally that [it was like] how was I going to capture that and how was I actually going to feel good about what I was saying?” she told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. “So, I kept going and I’m relieved now.”