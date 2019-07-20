Selena Gomez Stuns in Photos as Maid of Honor at Cousin’s Wedding

Selena Gomez had an eventful weekend, taking on the role of maid of honor at her cousin’s wedding. The actress looked stunning in photos from Priscilla DeLeon’s wedding on Friday night. She rocked an elegant black, off-the-shoulder dress that featured a thigh-high-slit.

Her hair was curled and parted down the middle and she was made up with a smoky-brown eye, bronzer and a nude lip.

Gomez was featured in photos with the other members of the bridal party on social media, showing her having a blast during the special day.

As first reported by PEOPLE, Gomez gave an emotional speech during the event dedicated to DeLeon and her new husband, Jay Cosme.

“You taught me to be strong,” she was seen telling her cousin in videos posted by fans, going on to call Priscilla “brave” and “beautiful.”

Sending the couple her love, she added, “I pray for you guys all the time.”

The ceremony took place in Gomez’s home state of Texas, only two weeks after DeLeon sang her famous cousin’s praises for hosting the “bachelorette party of [her] dreams.”

“I wouldn’t want anyone else standing next to me at the alter,” she wrote alongside a slideshow of photos taken from the bridal party’s lavish trip to Punta Mita, Mexico, including a photo of herself and Gomez laughing on the beach. “My maid of honor really showed out this weekend and threw me the bachelorette party of my dreams. I am forever grateful.”

Gomez also helped assure that DeLeon wore the wedding dress of her dreams for the big event. Back in December 2017, DeLeon shared a clip of herself and Gomez posing with an “I Said Yes to the Dress” sign.

“When your maid of honor makes your dream dress a reality and surprises you with it!” she wrote on social media at the time.

Aside from preparing for the wedding, Gomez has been working oner film, The Dead Don’t Die. She also recently teased she will finally return with new music very soon. In June, the actress told Entertainment Tonight she had completed new music, refusing to divulge any more details.

“Yes!” she said when asked about new music while attending the premiere of her new film. “Yes! It’s finally done.”