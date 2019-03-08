Selena Gomez Slams Snapchat Over Eye Color in Filters

Selena Gomez is criticizing Snapchat for the platform’s non-inclusive filters.

On Thursday, the “Taki Taki” singer took to Instagram to slam Snapchat after realizing that all of the “pretty” filters automatically changed her eye color to blue, while the more unpleasant filters allowed her to keep her natural brown eyes.

To make her point, Gomez showed several examples, one photo of herself using the popular oversize glasses Snapchat filter, which turned her eyes blue, and two others that allowed her to maintain her brown eyes, one making her look like an Easter Island statue and another giving her giant eyes and a tiny nose.

📹 Selena Gomez talking about how Snapchat has all their cute filters with blue eyes and their ugly filters with brown eyes. 😂🤣 #BrownEyesAreBeautiful pic.twitter.com/Rx2VfQvvXK — Selena Gomez News (@SGomezNewsCOM) March 6, 2019

“Literally every single Snapchat filter has the blue eyes. What if you have brown eyes? Am I supposed to have these eyes…to look good?” she questioned as she showed the photo of herself with the first filter.

“Oh, great! And it’s the only one that uses my brown eyes,” she continued as she switched to the more unattractive filters. “I don’t understand. They have all the blue eyes for all the ones that are, like, really pretty and then I put on this and it’s like brown…brown eyes.”

Gomez ended her message by stating that she likely won’t be popping up on Snapchat anytime soon, as she thinks she’ll “just stick to the ‘gram. Brown eyes are beautiful, everyone.”

Gomez’s criticism of the platform comes just five months after she opted to take a brief social media hiatus in order to “step back and live.” The singer made the announcement to her, at the time, more than 143 million Instagram followers.

“Update: taking a social media break. Again,” she captioned a photo of herself. “As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given. Kindness and encouragement only for a bit! Just remember- negative comments can hurt anybody’s feelings. Obvi.”

The “Wolves” singer has frequently talked about her complicated relationship with social media, telling TIME Firsts in 2017 social media can make it difficult to get up every day.

“It’s already difficult to get up every day and just feel good about yourself without seeing the highlights of everyone else,” she said. “Strength doesn’t mean that you have to put on a facade. I think strength is being vulnerable. I hope my fans learn that who they are is beautiful [and] how they can connect with people by sharing what they’re feeling.”

While Gomez has since made her return to social media platforms, she was recently dethroned as most-followed Instagram account by Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo.