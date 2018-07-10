Selena Gomez’s Shirt Might Have Message for Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez may not be making any verbal comments regarding Justin Bieber’s recent engagement to Hailey Baldwin, but her shirt may be a subtle message to her ex.

When Selena Gomez stepped out on the streets of New York City debuting new hair, she may have also been giving her first message to ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber following his engagement to 21-year-old Baldwin. Wearing a pair of gray sweatpants, the Same Old Love” singer also wore a black t-shirt bearing the words “Only The Strong Survive.”

Selena Gomez x New York pic.twitter.com/QiuxCHuEWZ — Selena Gomez Photos and Video (@gomezimagery) July 10, 2018

While the shirt is likely from Hillsong and could possibly simply be paying homage to her faith, the 25-year-old has used Hillsong clothing on numerus occasions to showcase her emotions. Both Gomez and Bieber, who dated on and off beginning in 2010 and experienced several turbulent moments during their relationship, attended Hillsong prior to their breakup.

Although Gomez and Bieber may have had a turbulent past, they seemed to eventually reconcile, and a source claimed in April that Bieber still loved Gomez.

“He loves her so much, but they both know a serious relationship right now is just too much to take on. It’s been a weird few weeks for Selena. She’s tired of taking on other people’s dramas and just wants to continue focusing on herself and going to church is a big part of that. She knows the [paparazzi] will be there and make a whole thing of her and Justin having a ‘run-in,’ but it’s not like that, they’re fine,” the source told Entertainment Tonight.

“They’ve had a very volatile relationship in the past, so everyone is bracing themselves for it to turn south again, but so far it’s been fine,” the source continued.

By June, however, it had been reported that the two had cut all communication with one another. It was during that same month that Bieber started dating Baldwin.



On Monday, Bieber confirmed that they had chosen to take their relationship to the next step, taking to Instagram with a heartfelt lengthy post confirming their engagement.

“Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindly. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make,” he captioned the photo.

“My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we [complement] each other so well!!” he continued. “Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!!”

Gomez has not yet publicly commented on the engagement news, though she has been seen out and about with friends in recent days.