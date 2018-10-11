Selena Gomez ‘Listening to Doctors’ and Recovering Following Her Hospitalization

Selena Gomez is “recovering” after seeking treatment following an emotional breakdown.

The 26-year-old “Wolves” singer, who was hospitalized twice within the past two weeks, remains in the hospital and is “listening to doctors” after being admitted to a mental health facility.

“Selena is a fighter and will be back in no time, but for now, she is listening to the doctors and staying healthy,” a source told Entertainment Tonight.

The singer’s troubles reportedly began with an incident during the last week of September. Gomez was taken to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles by a family member after she was “despondent and emotional” over a “low white blood cell count” in the wake of her kidney transplant, which occurred last September.

Although she was released a few days later, Gomez was re-admitted to the hospital last week after her low blood cell count persisted, leading to an emotional breakdown.

During her stay, the 26-year-old insisted on leaving and had a “meltdown” and “freaked out” when doctors wouldn’t let her. Sources told TMZ that Gomez attempted to rip an IV out of her arm.

Following the incident, Gomez was admitted to an East Coast psychiatric facility, where she is said to be receiving dialectical behavior therapy (DBT), which treats various mental health disorders, a treatment that she has received in the past.

“She has had a tough few weeks and the panic attack in the hospital was the tipping point,” a source told PEOPLE. “She realized she needed to seek additional help for her ongoing emotional issues. She’s surrounded by close family and has a lot of support. She’s doing better now and is seeking treatment on the East Coast.”

News of Gomez’s hospitalization came just after the singer opened up about her struggles with anxiety and depression.

“I feel like I’ve been private so much because I’m so terrified of what these magazines are going to say about me,” she shared in an Instagram Story.

The singer later announced that she would be taking a break from social media.

“Update: taking a social media break. Again,” she wrote on Instagram. “As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given. Kindness and encouragement only for a bit! Just remember- negative comments can hurt anybody’s feelings. Obvi.”

Gomez has frequently been open with both her mental and physical health, including her lupus diagnosis.