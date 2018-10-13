Selena Gomez’s Hospitalization Reportedly Hitting Demi Lovato Hard

Selena Gomez’s recent hospitalization left her friend Demi Lovato “heartbroken,” according to a source who spoke to Hollywood Life Friday.

“Demi’s heartbroken that Selena’s suffering like this,” the source told the site. “She knows exactly what it’s like to struggle with depression and anxiety and how painful it is. Demi’s a very sensitive person. She loves Selena so to know she’s hurting this much has hit Demi hard.”

After Lovato heard about Gomez, she reached out to “offer her support” to Gomez and her family.

“Demi is planning to send a card and a care package too. She wants Selena to feel the love,” the source explained.

Gomez’s hospitalization is also reportedly taking a toll on her ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber. He was photographed crying after leaving his pastor’s home Thursday, alongside his wife, Hailey Baldwin.

On Wednesday, TMZ reported that Gomez was hospitalized twice in the last two weeks and is now at a psychiatric facility on the East Coast. The first hospitalization reportedly happened at her Studio City home during the last week of September. She had an “alarmingly low white blood cell count” linked to her kidney transplant and a family member drove her to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

Late last week, she was rushed to the hospital again after the issue continued, and it sent her into a “downward emotional spiral,” TMZ claims. After she was hospitalized, she tried to leave, but her doctors said she could not. She had a “meltdown” and “freaked out,” trying to pull an IV from her arm. TMZ‘s sources described it as an “emotional breakdown.”

The hospitalizations came after she discussed depression in an Instagram Live video before going dark on social media.

“Depression was my life for five years straight. Depression and anxiety was the forefront of everything that I did in my life. Every single thing. I would make myself have the courage to keep going,” Lovato told her fans. “I think I was on autopilot for about five years, kind of just going through the motions and figuring out who I am and just doing the best I could … People would pick me apart completely.”

Lovato has personal experience with hospitals. In July, she almost died after an overdose. She returned to rehab and was seen in public for the first time on Sept. 23. Lovato’s mother, Dianna de la Garza, told Newsmax TV that her daughter is “doing really well” and “working on her sobriety.”

Photo credit: Getty Images