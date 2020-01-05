Selena Gomez Gets Stung by Man O’ War Jellyfish and Has to Be Carried off Beach, Video Shows

Selena Gomez rang in the new year in Hawaii, where she started things off with a serious jellyfish sting. The singer had an unfortunate start to 2020 when a sea creature stung her foot at the beach, bringing her celebration to a screeching halt. TMZ published a video of the whole encounter.

Gomez was enjoying a vacation in Honolulu, Hawaii on New Year’s Day. She went down to the beach on Jan. 1 and stood in the water, only to be stung by what appeared to be a jellyfish. Sources said it was probably a Portuguese man o’ war.

Gomez was in so much pain she could not walk away from the water herself. She tried to limp away from the scene while leaning on a friend, before allowing him to hoist her up onto his back piggy-back style.

Gomez was there with several friends as well, who crowded around and showed concern. Some of them knelt down for a closer look at the sting, determining that it was definitely pretty bad.

Gomez winced and limped, but she put on a brave face for the whole thing. The photographers caught her smiling eventually, and she has since posted some idyllic shots on Instagram, showing she has made a full recovery.

“Hi New Year. Let’s make this one better than the rest,” she wrote in a post on Friday. It showed her kicked back on a boat, floating idly not far from shore as the sun set. This time, she was not dressed to swim, wearing instead a long, loose white dress and red-tinted sunglasses.

Jellyfish sting aside, Gomez is poised for a big comeback in 2020, and fans are onboard. The singer is releasing a new album this week, Rare, available on Friday. It will feature her recent singles “Lose You To Love Me” and “Look At Her Now.” Gomez has been candid about the fact that she is nervous to get back in the music game.

“It took me four years now to even feel at a good place with this album, and it’s just because I had such huge moments that happened in my life personally that [it was like] how was I going to capture that and how was I actually going to feel good about what I was saying?” she told Jimmy Fallon in a recent interview on The Tonight Show. “So, I kept going and I’m relieved now.”

The new music will build on Gomez’s recent success in movies, including 2019’s hit The Dead Don’t Die, and her role in the new adaptation Dolittle, which hits theaters later this month.



Rare is out in music stores and on streaming services on Friday, Jan. 10. Dolittle is in theaters everywhere on Friday, Jan. 17.