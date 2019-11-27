Selena Gomez Fans Freaking out After The Weeknd Registers Song Called ‘Like Selena’

Selena Gomez may have just released two new songs about her ex Justin Bieber, but now, her fans are freaking out over the fact that Gomez’s other ex The Weeknd may be releasing a new song about her! According to the ASCAP (American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers) website, the rapper, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, recently registered a song titled “Like Selena” and it’s raising speculation on whether it’s about the Selena or someone totally different. Chances are though, it’s about his ex.

Tesfaye teased his fans via Instagram on Monday that he would be dropping new music. He recently cleared out his account and has only posted one photo thus far.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The picture is a blurry black-and-white photo with a caption that tells fans to look forward to “tomorrow night.” In his Instagram Story, he shared a similar photo and wrote “tomorrow night we start again,” before posting a photo of his 2016 album, Starboy.

View this post on Instagram the fall starts tomorrow night. A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on Nov 25, 2019 at 3:14pm PST

The two dated back in 2017 for 10 months before calling it quits late in the year, shortly after her kidney transplant due to her Lupus.

“It wasn’t going to last,” an insider told ET of the former pair. “During the kidney stuff, Selena really relied on her friends as opposed to The Weeknd. He just wasn’t really available to drop everything he had going on to be with her full-time. He was supportive and sweet of course, but it was really a journey with her and her friends.”

The source continued to explain that her friends were never really a fan of him and didn’t mesh well with them either.

“They never really liked him. He’s not a part of the church group and didn’t really mesh with her friends. And at this point, those friends and her faith mean everything to her,” they added.

This wouldn’t be the first time he wrote lyrics for the former Disney star. His song “Call Out My Name” had fans speculating on whether that was about his relationship with her or not, leaning more towards a yes. Some feel that a few of his lyrics were based on the major surgery she underwent and her getting back together with Bieber so quickly after their split.

Recently, Gomez has been back in the headlines after releasing both “Look At Her Now” and “Loose You To Love Me,” said to be about her relationship with Bieber.