Selena Gomez Dodges Justin Bieber Question Amidst His Engagement

Selena Gomez is remaining tight-lipped regarding ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber‘s engagement to Hailey Baldwin.

The 25-year-old actress and singer remained mum on the topic of her 24-year-old ex-boyfriend’s recent proposal to Baldwin, 21, when TMZ reporters caught up with her in New York. When asked if she had any comment on her ex’s engagement to Baldwin or any congratulations for the couple, Gomez responded with a cold shoulder, getting into a black van with a friend before driving off without saying a single word.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Gomez’s silence comes after Bieber confirmed rumors of the engagement in a lengthy social media post on Tuesday.

“Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindly. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make,” he captioned a black and white photo of himself and Baldwin.

“My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we [complement] each other so well!!” he continued. “Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!!”

News of the proposal, which happened on Saturday in the Bahamas, comes just a month after sources told PEOPLE that Gomez and Bieber no longer have contact with one another and that Bieber “seems fine with it,” although sources in April stated that he was still in love with Gomez.

The “Same Old Love” singer, who dated Bieber on and off starting in 2010, is seemingly giving little thought to the engagement news. When rumors of the engagement were first sparked, Gomez was busy with friends on a yacht in the Hudson River. Several videos showed the 25-year-old lounging on the yacht as it passed by the Statue of Liberty.

Gomez has also debuted new hair since the proposal. On Monday, she stepped out onto the streets of New York City with long locks, a stark contrast to the short bob she had been sporting earlier.