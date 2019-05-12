See Kidada Jones’ Post of Mom Peggy Lipton and Dad Quincy Jones

Kidada Jones posted a sweet throwback photo of her parents, Peggy Lipton and Quincy Jones, which resurfaced after her mother’s passing on Saturday.

Lipton passed away this weekend at the age of 72, succumbing to her long battle with cancer. The actress shared daughters Kidada and Rashida Jones with acclaimed music producer Quincy Jones. On Sunday, an old Instagram post from Kidada resurfaced, showing her parents much younger.

“Mom & Dad,” Jones wrote alongside the black and white picture. It showed her parents wearing matching turtleneck sweaters and embracing, their cheeks pressed together as they both looked to the camera. Lipton wore a white hat and high-waisted pants, as they two appeared to be outdoors.

Jones posted the photo back in July, but on Sunday fans sought it out to pay their respects to Lipton. The comments filled up with fresh admiration for the actress and condolences for her family.

“Sorry for your loss,” one fan wrote.

“So sorry for your loss. Prayers for you and your family,” added another.

“Prayers and Peace to you and your family during this difficult time,” a third person wrote.

The comments filled with every variation of heart emojis, as Jones’ followers wished her well in her grief. Jones has been absent from Instagram since November, when she posted a tribute to Kim Porter. The model was her close friend for years, and her passing affected Jones deeply.

Meanwhile, Lipton’s last Instagram post was from August 2018, when she posted a photo with Quincy Jones. The producer has been active on Instagram this week, but he has not posted about Lipton’s passing yet, nor has Rashida Jones.

Kidada and Rashida Jones did issue a statement on their mother’s death to the Los Angeles Times before stepping away from the public eye to mourn privately. They praised their mother as both a public figure and a capable parent behind closed doors.

“She made her journey peacefully with her daughters and nieces by her side,” the statement read. “We feel so lucky for every moment we spent with her.”

“We can’t put all of our feelings into words right now, but we will say: Peggy was and will always be our beacon of light, both in this world and beyond. She will always be a part of us,” they added.

Lipton married Jones in 1974, at the height of her success as a model, actress and singer. She took several years off after that to focus on parenting, before she returned to the screen to play Norma Jennings on Twin Peaks. Lipton and Jones divorced in 1989, but the whole family remained apparently close.