See Johnny Depp's Controversial Cameo in Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Fashion Show

Johnny Depp surprised viewers after popping up in Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol 4, which is currently streaming on Prime Video. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor modeled Savage X Fenty loungewear while Outkast's "So Fresh, So Clean" played in the background at the renowned fashion event. Strutting through a woodland scene, he gazed into the camera before hugging a tree. Depp's monochromatic sleepwear for Savage X Fenty consisted of a robe and a pajama set. Layered necklaces and a ponytail complemented the outfit. TMZ initially reported Depp, 59, would make a guest appearance on the hotly anticipated fashion show during one of the celebrity segments as the "first male in Savage X Fenty show history to take the role."

In addition, a source told the outlet that Rihanna and her team "invited" Depp to participate in the show and that both sides were "excited to make it happen." In response to the announcement that Depp would participate in the Savage X Fenty show, some shared their disappointment on social media. Olly Alexander, the singer for Years & Years, quoted PopCrave's news on Twitter, adding an exaggerated sad face. When a fan wrote, "But, "Savage X Fenty" is you baby....... you wear it so well 😥😥😥," Alexander replied, "thank you but after this news i won't be wearing it anymore." Formerly, the British singer wore Savage X Fenty, including advertisements for the brand. He showed off the brand's Valentine's Day collection in February this year and another last October.

Rihanna X Savage Fenty X Johnny Depp… ok deeeen 🛸 pic.twitter.com/5q8HolFNDM — Big Boi (@BigBoi) November 10, 2022

The actor's inclusion in the show has prompted mixed reactions on social media. While some of Depp's fans have said he "deserves" the spot on the show, others have condemned the brand. According to one fan, Rihanna "does what she wants" and is not bothered by what fans think. Depp's appearance at Savage X Fenty comes after a surprise MTV VMAs appearance following his defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard. During the show's opening credits, the actor's face appeared digitally superimposed over a floating moon person's helmet. The cameo comes months after a jury found Heard defamed him in her 2018 Washington Post piece about domestic violence, though she didn't mention him explicitly. Depp was awarded more than $10 million in damages, and Heard received $2 million for one of her three defamation countersuits. Judge Penney Azcarate has denied Heard's mistrial request, and Depp's lawyers recently appealed Heard's $2 million countersuit, calling it "erroneous."