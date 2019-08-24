See Hailie Mathers Actual Full Name, Reported Net Worth

Eminem’s daughter, Hailie Mathers, is becoming a social media star in her own right, and more and more people are looking to get to know her. The 23-year-old Instagram sensation’s full name is Hailie Jade Scott Mathers, and much of her life has played out in rap songs over the last two decades. However, there is more to the story.

Mathers was born on Christmas Day in 1995. The model has been the subject of some of her father’s most heartfelt songs, but she has lived a life of her own as well. These days, she has struck out into the brand new territory of social media fame, and has a growing fortune of her own.

Mathers has an estimated net worth of $1 million, according to a report by Celebrity Net Worth. She turned her visbility into an Instagram empire, where she shows off her lifestyle, promotes products and brings fans along on her lavish trips.

Mathers has shared various posts on Instagram showcasing her lifestyle and travels.

Some of Mathers’ biggest social media moments come from vacations to places her followers long to go. She has been pictured in idyllic beaches and sea-sprayed bluffs, as well as wintry cabins and icy ski slopes. More often than not, however, she poses in cityscapes around the world.

Mathers carries both her mother’s maiden name — Scott — as well as her father’s last name, and the middle name they bestowed on her as well. Over the years, she was pulled in different directions over their contentions relationship, which resulted in numerous splits, reunions and lengthy court battles. Marshall Mathers and Kimberly Scott have been officially married and divorced twice in their lives.

Fans are well-acquainted with much of this drama, as it featured in some of their favorite Eminem songs. These include heartfelt tracks like “When I’m Gone” and “Going Through Changes,” as well as light-hearted songs like “My Dad’s Gone Crazy” and even dark narratives such as “Kim,” where Eminem narrated his fantasy of murdering his wife and kidnapping his daughter.

Mathers herself is doing what she can with this legacy, flaws and all. She hails from her parents’ hometown of Detroit, Michigan, and still spends much of her time in the midwest — notably Chicago, Illinois. She takes a careful approach to social media, sharing what she wants with her fans without getting emotional or editorializing often. She does not feature her parents in her posts, and her simple, business-like Instagram bio warns: “I don’t have a Twitter or a private account,” dissuading imposters.

Mathers is a star on the rise for the new generation and is likely to feature heavily in the world of pop culture to come.