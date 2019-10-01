See Hailey Baldwin Wear Veil and Sexy White Dress For Bachelorette Party With Kendall Jenner

Hailey Baldwin may be an A-list star but that didn’t stop her and her celebrity friends from having a traditional style bachelorette party filled with a night of fun and penis cups. On Sept. 26, Baldwin and her gal pals, including Kendall Jenner, hit the streets of Los Angeles to celebrate Baldwin’s big day — even though she and husband Justin Bieber are already married.

Baldwin wore a skintight, strapless white dress along with a veil. One of their girlfriends posted to their Instagram story showing Baldwin sitting on Jenner’s lap holding a large pink cup that reads “Bride” on the front. The supermodel is seen making funny faces to the camera as well as her celebratory night begins.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The ladies started with dinner at Ysabel in West Hollywood, eventually moving their way to Delilah nightclub. Jenner was seen drinking from a penis cup, according to Hollywood Life — because would it really be a bachelorette party without one of those?

Baldwin and Bieber are set to marry in a traditional style ceremony today in South Carolina. The two rented out most of the Montage Palmetto Bluff, which is a luxury resort within the Palmetto Bluff community in Bluffton. According to TMZ, pre-ceremony drinks will be served at. 6 p.m. local time, while the reception dinner will be enjoyed at 8 p.m. by their 154 guests that include celebrities like Jenner, Usher, Ed Sheeran, Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner. Of course, Bieber’s longtime friend and manager Scooter Braun will be in attendance as well.

Baldwin and Bieber initially tied the knot back in Sept. 2018 at a courthouse in New York City. The two kept it as under-wraps as possible but word spread like wildfire when Baldwin changed her last name on Instagram to Hailey Bieber. She recently did the same thing to her Facebook page.

As far as tonight’s ceremony, a source told PEOPLE, “Justin is really relaxed right now. You wouldn’t know that he’s getting married. He’s all smiles, really upbeat and happy. Doesn’t seem nervous at all.”

“Hailey is really the one who did all the planning,” the source added. “Justin gave his input, but really, all he has to do is show up. He already feels married, so this is just a party.”