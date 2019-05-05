See Gwyneth Paltrow’s Daughter Apple Martin Who Looks Just Like the ‘Avengers’ Star

Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter, Apple Martin, was spotted out in Malibu on Saturday bearing a striking resemblance to her mother.

Just over a week after Paltrow helped take over the global box office with Avengers: Endgame, her 14-year-old daughter was photographed out with her father’s new girlfriend, Fifty Shades of Grey star Dakota Johnson. Apple seemed to be on good terms with Johnson, as the two smiled and chatted on an early morning coffee run.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Johnson wore loose vintage jeans with rips in the knees and thighs, along with chunky running shoes. She was wrapped in a green cardigan, and clutched a small dog to her chest. Beside her, Apple wore a sweater as well, with checkered shorts and, inexplicably, no shoes at all. She carried a tray of coffees and smoothies.

NEW: Dakota grabs some drinks with Apple Martin, Chris Martin’s daughter, on May 4th. 💛 #DakotaJohnson pic.twitter.com/01uxBu4MiD — Dakota Johnson World (@WorldOfDakota) May 4, 2019



Paltrow has kept her daughter out of the public eye as much as possible over the years, but on Saturday she was her spitting image. More than a few fans commented that the Apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, noting that Apple looks exactly like her mother, who played a part in a record-shattering box office victory last weekend.

Avengers: Endgame became the first movie ever to make over a billion dollars in its opening weekend, beating out several previous earning milestones set by Avatar, The Fate of the Furious and even the last Avengers movie itself. Paltrow reprised her role as Pepper Potts yet again, the business partner and love interest that has been by Tony Stark’s side since the first Iron Man in 2008.

Pepper has come a long way in the franchise, and she may have further to go still. While many important story arcs came to a close in Endgame, Pepper was left very much alive, dealing with the aftermath and carrying more responsibility than ever.

Pepper is not just a romantic plot device in the superhero films. Over the course of the franchise, Pepper has gone from an assistant to Tony Stark to the CEO of his company. She has even worn an Iron Man suit on occasion, helping him to fight bad guys when completely necessary. However, she has also served as his rational side, and his main motivation to leave his world-saving days behind.

In real life, Paltrow co-parents Apple and her younger brother, Moses, with her ex-husband Chris Matin. The couple broke up in 2014, finalizing their divorce in 2016. Paltrow got re-married to producer Brad Falchuk last year, while Martin has been dating Johnson since 2017.