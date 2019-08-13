See Caitlyn Jenner for First Time Since Miley Cyrus Kissed Her Former Daughter-In-Law Kaitlynn Carter

It was reported last week that Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter had decided to split after five years together, and over the weekend, it was reported that Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth were splitting after less than one year of marriage. Almost immediately after that news, photos surfaced of Cyrus and Carter kissing while on vacation in Italy.

Since then, some members of the various families have spoken out and some have not, and Jenner’s father, Caitlyn Jenner, was seen for the first time on Sunday in Malibu. Caitlyn and friend Sophia Hutchins were seen getting brunch together at Kristy’s Malibu, with photos obtained by the Daily Mail. Caitlyn was wearing a white T-shirt and olive green leggings while Hutchins was in a black dress, leaf patterned shrug and heels.

Brody and Carter announced in early August that they had decided to separate after five years together.

“Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter have decided to amicably separate,” the couple’s reps confirmed in a statement to Entertainment Tonight. “They love and respect one another, and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward.”

The couple had gotten married in June 2018 in Indonesia during a ceremony officiated by two Sumbanese priests at the Nihi Sumba resort on the Indonesian island of Sumba, though it is unclear whether they were ever legally married in the United States. Caitlyn was not present for the Indonesian ceremony.

“Not having my dad at the wedding, it was a bummer,” Brody said during the first season of The Hills reboot. “Honestly, it really did hurt, and I would have loved to have her there. But she had better things to do. Apparently.”

Cyrus and Hemsworth were off-and-on for around 10 years before officially tying the knot in December 2018 in a small ceremony at their home in Tennessee.

“Liam and Miley have agreed to separate at this time,” the couple’s rep said in a statement to ET. “Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers. They still remain dedicated parents to all of their animals they share while lovingly taking this time apart. Please respect their process and privacy.”

The news of Cyrus and Hemsworth’s split was reported on Saturday, and on Friday, Cyrus and Carter were seen kissing on vacation in Lake Como, Italy. On Sunday, Brody uploaded an Instagram post of himself with a caption that read, “Don’t let yesterday take up too much of today.”

His The Hills: New Beginnings co-star Brandon Thomas Lee wrote, “Let’s round this scandal out and post a pic of us making out,” to which Brody replied, “Watch out! Pics of Liam and I holding hands on the beach coming soon.”

Cyrus spotted the comments and interjected, “@brodyjenner go take a nap in your truck and cool off #HotGirlSummer.”

