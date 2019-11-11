See Blake Lively’s Most Popular Instagram Photos of All Time

These days, Blake Lively may be as famous for her Instagram antics as she is for her movies. The actress is a huge star of both movies and TV shows, but she is also a social media master. It’s all the more impressive because she is married to one of the world’s greatest trolls, Ryan Reynolds.
Lively boasts over 25.8 million followers on Instagram, while she follows just 75 people in return. She somehow threads the needle between heartfelt and silly, genuine and mocking, promotional and nonsensical posts.
A lot of this is thanks to Lively’s husband, Reynolds. The two performers love to mess with each other online, especially as they know fans are going to get in on the joke. They will often mock each other, call each other out or otherwise make life embarrassing, all while maintaining a clearly affectionate rapport.
As huge as Lively’s Instagram is, she is not afraid to risk that followership in pursuit of a crazy stunt. Last year, she wiped out her whole account — removing her posts and unfollowing every account, including her husband’s. She detonated the page to promote her movie, A Simple Favor at the time.
Lively returned to Instagram before long and, eventually, she decided to follow Reynolds again. Still, stunts like this can make it hard to keep track of Lively’s engagement over time, as pictures are removed, hidden and put back up.
Here’s a look at some of Lively’s most popular Instagram posts in her storied career.
‘Reuploading’
Reuploading my page and loving this excuse to post this 💯 outfit from last month that I forgot to post the next day. Because after a couple days it’s strange to post, like you’re hung up on how awesome you were 2 days ago. Which highlights how lame you are now by comparison to how cool you were when you wore that amazing outfit. So you wait a week or so for a #tbt. But then you realize it’s way too soon for a #tbt, what were you thinking??! You should’ve just posted the next day! 💩! What are you gonna do now?!? You can’t let that outfit go unposted! And then you realize something even more important— you’ve lost your cool entirely. Thanks social media. You’ve officially taken my chill.
As noted above, Lively deleted or hid almost all of her Instagram posts last year in a stunt to promote a movie. As she got her page back to normal, she took the time to comment on some of the weird social phenomena that are created or exacerbated by social media. The rant must have struck a chord, as the post has over 1.7 million likes to this day.
Commentary
Lively’s posts often blow up when they get a comment from her husband, like this one made to promote A Simple Favor. It showed Lively standing suggestively with a naked man, with the caption: “My turn.” Reynolds took the picture in stride.
“He seems nice,” he wrote.
‘Girl on Girl’
…that time I went girl on girl. #CouldveDoneWithALittleLessTongue
Lively’s sense of humor often ventures off into the explicit, which is saying something for the wife of Deadpool himself. Back in her early days on Instagram she amused fans by joking that she “went girl on girl” in this picture of her kissing a giraffe on the snout.
Christmas Cookies
@vancityreynolds made some Christmas cookies… 😳 …He’s verrry handsome though.
Lively cannot miss a chance to mock Reynolds, but even in doing so she sometimes reveals the enviable banter in their relationship. Two Christmases ago, for example, she showed off his best attempt at baking holiday cookies. In excusing his failure, she noted: “He’s verrry handsome though.”
Parenting
The PERKS of breastfeeding. 😳😊🍼👙🍼 #YesThatsRiceInMyHair #BlondevsBronde #BrondeJamesBronde
Lively and Reynolds have three daughters together, though as the years go on they have included their parenting in their social media posts less and less. It’s a shame, as some of Lively’s early successes on Instagram came from candid motherhood moments like this one.
Birthday Wishes
Of course, one of the most infamous exchanges in Lively and Reynolds’ endless trolling war came in 2017, when they wished each other happy birthday. In August, Reynolds posted a photo of himself and Lively together, with his wife nearly completely cropped out, and the focus on him.
In retribution two months later, Lively posted this photo of Reynolds and Ryan Gosling, where Reynolds was nearly completely cropped out. She captioned it: “Happy Birthday, baby,” to the extreme confusion of those who were not watching very closely.
Punny
Finally, Lively’s most recent birthday post for Reynolds last month was arguably the most successful pun of all time. The simple joke garnered over 4.7 million likes, and all it cost Lively was one germ-ridden finger.