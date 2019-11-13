Sean Spicer Addresses Rumors He’s Headed to Daytime TV

Sean Spicer may have just ended his time on reality TV following his Dancing With the Stars elimination, but he currently has no plans to sashay his way over to daytime TV. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight following his Monday night elimination, the former White House press secretary addressed speculation that he would be continuing his stardom with a role on an unspecified series.

“I’m going to continue to do political work and strategic consulting, I’ve got a couple of media things that are in the works,” Spicer said, adding of the daytime TV rumors that “there’s nothing to announce at this time.”

For those wondering if they may see Spicer shocking audiences on another reality series, that isn’t in the cards at this time, either.

“I did this as a one-off to have fun and enjoy myself, learn something new and meet great people,” he said. “Now I get to go back and spend some time with my family, for once, and get back to business…I take every day one step at a time and we’ll see what comes next.”

After his casting announcement sent shockwaves through the nation in August, Spicer continued with the surprises when he and pro partner Lindsay Arnold continued to make it past elimination rounds every week despite their consistently low scores. Spicer’s continued appearance on the ABC dancing competition became something of a sore spot among not only some viewers, but also the judges, though his luck came to an end Monday night when he finally landed himself in the bottom two.

With his step-in partner Jenna Johnson, who took over for Arnold the past two weeks following a sudden death in the family, the duo’s dance to Destiny’s Child’s “Bills, Bills, Bills” earned them a score of 26/40, while their dance to One Direction’s “Story of My Life” scored them 24/40.

After being announced to be in the bottom two alongside country singer Lauren Alaina and her pro partner Gleb Savchenko, judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, and Bruno Tonioli opted to save Alaina and her partner.

“The hardest part about going home is knowing that you’re not going to see the people every day. You’re spending four to five hours with Jenna, with Lindsay, and you grow with them,” Spicer told Entertainment Tonight of his elimination. “The upside is that the finale is in, like, [two weeks] so I’ll go home, celebrate my anniversary with my wife and then fly back out.”

New episodes of Dancing With The Stars air Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.