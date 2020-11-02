Sean Connery's Granddaughter Posts Emotional Tribute to Iconic James Bond Actor

✖

Saskia Connery, the granddaughter of Sean Connery, paid tribute to the late actor in a series of Instagram Story posts this weekend. The 24-year-old Saskia called Connery her "best friend" and "mentor." Connery died Friday night at age 90. His widow, Micheline Roquebrune said he suffered from dementia before his death.

"A surreal goodbye to my best friend, mentor and dear grandfather," Saskia wrote, reports The Daily Mail. "Please respect my [family's] privacy while we process this news. Thank you for all the wishes and we will get back to you all soon. Heaven has gained the most legendary angel today." She shared several other family photos, just as she did on Aug. 25, when Connery celebrated his birthday. "I am so lucky to have you as my best friend and have always had you supporting me, always by my side," she wrote at the time. "I admire you for all that you are and can not imagine my life without you. Your humor and love always keeps me going. Missing you always and wish I could be with you on this special day unfortunately corona has other plans."

Dashiell Connery, the son of Connery's son Jason Connery and actress Mia Sara, also shared tributes to Connery on Instagram. He posted a photo of the James Bond actor, simply adding, "Great Man." Dashiell also shared a video thanking fans for their support. "Hey everybody, thanks for all the love and support and well wishes. I really do appreciate it. Thank you," he said in an Instagram Story video.

Connery died in the Bahamas and is survived by his second wife, Roquebrune, and his son. Connery and Roquebrune, 91, met at a golf tournament and married in 1975. In an interview with The Daily Mail this weekend, she revealed Connery was diagnosed with dementia. "It was no life for him. He was not able to express himself... At least he died in his sleep and it was just so peaceful," she explained.

Roquebrune said Connery "just slipped away" the night of his death. "It was what he wanted. He had dementia and it took its toll on him. He got his final wish to slip away without any fuss," she said.

Connery began his career in the early 1950s and became an international star when he was cast as the first big-screen James Bond for Dr. No in 1962. He went on to play the character in From Russia With Love, Goldfinger, Thunderball, You Only Live Twice and Diamonds Are Forever. He played the character for the final time in 1983's Never Say Never Again. In 1988, he won an Oscar for his supporting role in The Untouchables. His final film was 2003's The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen.