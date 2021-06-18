Scott Disick Defends Khloe Kardashian From Online Troll

✖

Scott Disick is coming to Khloé Kardashians defense after an online troll came after her. Kardashian took to Instagram to share a few photos before her impromptu photo shoot, when a follower left a rude comment, bringing her identity into question. Disick was quick to take a jab at the internet troll, and considering how close he and Kardashian are, this shouldn't come as a shock.

"I will not lose, for even in defeat, there's a valuable lesson learned, so it evens up for me," she captioned the series of photos. However, one person commented "Who is she?!" but Disick came in quick with a response. "Who isn't she? That's the question!" he wrote according to Us Weekly.

Over the years, fans have witnessed the ups and downs of their relationship. Early on, when Disick and Kourtney Kardashian were still dating — prior to their kids being born — Kardashian and the Talentless founder didn't seem to get along very well. The 36-year-old was highly critical of him and how he treated her sister, so fans witnessed a lot of their arguments on their popular show Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which just came to an end.

However, as the years have passed, the two seem to have gotten much closer, and viewers are here for it. In fact, they've become so close, their friendship has come into question on more than one occasion, including recently after Disick made a comment on one of Kardashians photos that not only turned heads and raised eyebrows, but even caused her man Tristan Thompson to confess he even felt weird about it. When Disick commented on one of her steamy Good American photos, writing, "Tristan is a lucky man," that caused Thompson to feel weird and it made onlookers think Disick may have a thing for Kardashian.

Kardashian eventually deleted it because it was causing such a stir, and confronted him on the show about it — although Disick felt like it wasn't that big of a deal. That isn't the first time he's made a cheeky comment on one of her photos though. He's done this several times, but the two assure they are nothing but very close friends who have become family at this point. Meanwhile, her sister Kourtney seems unfazed by it as she's moved on into a new relationship with Travis Barker.