'School of Rock' Fans Shocked and Saddened by Kevin Clark's Death
School of Rock actor Kevin Clark has died in a tragic accident, and fans of the musical film are shocked and saddened by the news. Clark played classroom drummer Fredy Jones in the hit 2003 comedy. On Wednesday, the 32-year-old Chicago native was riding his bicycle through his hometown and was struck by a motorist.
Jones was rushed to the hospital, where doctors worked tirelessly to treat his injuries. Sadly, he did not make it and was pronounced dead early. Many School of Rock fans have taken to social media to express their sorrow over Clark's death, with one tweeting, "RIP to a fallen soldier." Another Twitter user added, "Oh no!! Rest in Peace man, a drumming legend to us [millennials]." Scroll down to read more tributes to the late drummer.
What ???? :( that’s terrible news. Thoughts to his family— wots_KrAkEn (@LeeBickley) May 26, 2021
"RIP Spazzy Mcgee, one of the reasons I got into drumming as a kid," one fan tweeted noting Clark's character's nickname in School of Rock.
That absolutely sucks. Condolences to his loved ones xxx— El Rey Slotho (@SlothenKing) May 26, 2021
"One of my favorite movies growing up. Rip man," someone else offered.
RIP Freddy! Keep on rocking & drumming!!!! 🤘🏻🤘🏻🤘🏻🤘🏻🤘🏻🤘🏻🤘🏻— Dylan Daly (@DylanDalyRocks) May 26, 2021
"Sympathies to the young man's grieving family," another Twitter user wrote. "There are few words that are suitable when a tragedy like this strikes. Rest this young man's soul."
This is so sad. Rest in peace Kevin 🕊— TONI TONE (@t0nit0ne) May 26, 2021
"This seriously breaks my heart, so much," one sad fan commented.
I used to say the line “I dunno... burn stuff” all the time. This is awful— Paul Klein 👾 (@paulkleinyoo) May 26, 2021
"Oh no, he was one of my favorites!!" somebody exclaimed.
Damnit I hate this!!! RIP Freddy! 😭😭 💔 🎸— Bern it up! 🔥 (@Estrell98226063) May 26, 2021
"WTF!!! I just watched this movie [with] my kids 3 weeks ago and we were doing a 'where are they now' google searches on these 'Kids.' The drummer stayed in music and had a school. This sucks," one more upset fan said.
That sucks so much to hear, loved him in School Of Rock— Doodles (@ItzDoodles) May 26, 2021
This scene changed my life and likely led me down the path to becoming a musician and Kevin's sections were always my favouriteshttps://t.co/aW8dQkazBH
"My condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace and paradise," one final user tweeted.