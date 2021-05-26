'School of Rock' Fans Shocked and Saddened by Kevin Clark's Death

School of Rock actor Kevin Clark has died in a tragic accident, and fans of the musical film are shocked and saddened by the news. Clark played classroom drummer Fredy Jones in the hit 2003 comedy. On Wednesday, the 32-year-old Chicago native was riding his bicycle through his hometown and was struck by a motorist.

Jones was rushed to the hospital, where doctors worked tirelessly to treat his injuries. Sadly, he did not make it and was pronounced dead early. Many School of Rock fans have taken to social media to express their sorrow over Clark's death, with one tweeting, "RIP to a fallen soldier." Another Twitter user added, "Oh no!! Rest in Peace man, a drumming legend to us [millennials]." Scroll down to read more tributes to the late drummer.