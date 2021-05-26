'School of Rock' Fans Shocked and Saddened by Kevin Clark's Death

By Stephen Andrew

School of Rock actor Kevin Clark has died in a tragic accident, and fans of the musical film are shocked and saddened by the news. Clark played classroom drummer Fredy Jones in the hit 2003 comedy. On Wednesday, the 32-year-old Chicago native was riding his bicycle through his hometown and was struck by a motorist.

Jones was rushed to the hospital, where doctors worked tirelessly to treat his injuries. Sadly, he did not make it and was pronounced dead early. Many School of Rock fans have taken to social media to express their sorrow over Clark's death, with one tweeting, "RIP to a fallen soldier." Another Twitter user added, "Oh no!! Rest in Peace man, a drumming legend to us [millennials]." Scroll down to read more tributes to the late drummer.

"RIP Spazzy Mcgee, one of the reasons I got into drumming as a kid," one fan tweeted noting Clark's character's nickname in School of Rock.

"One of my favorite movies growing up. Rip man," someone else offered.

"Sympathies to the young man's grieving family," another Twitter user wrote. "There are few words that are suitable when a tragedy like this strikes. Rest this young man's soul."

"This seriously breaks my heart, so much," one sad fan commented.

"Oh no, he was one of my favorites!!" somebody exclaimed.

"WTF!!! I just watched this movie [with] my kids 3 weeks ago and we were doing a 'where are they now' google searches on these 'Kids.'  The drummer stayed in music and had a school. This sucks," one more upset fan said.

"My condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace and paradise," one final user tweeted.

