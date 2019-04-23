From Scarlett Johansson to Brie Larson, See Every ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Red Carpet Dress

The world premiere of Avengers: Endgame took place in Los Angeles on Monday, April 22, with the movie’s A-list cast coming out in full force to celebrate the latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

From ball gowns to power suits, the female stars of the film brought a serious dose of style to the purple carpet, with some making clear nods to the movie and others opting for a look totally opposite to anything their character might wear.

Scroll through to see all the glamorous looks from Marvel’s leading ladies.

Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow)

Johansson went full glam in a sparkling Versace mini dress with coordinating gold heels and a glittering gold clutch, with the look capped off by a hand bracelet designed by Sonia Boyajian and meant to resemble the Infinity Stones from the film.

Brie Larson (Captain Marvel)

Like Johansson, Larson accessorized her ensemble with Infinity Stone-inspired jewels, wearing a cuff and four rings designed by Irene Neuwirth, which she paired with a lilac silk Celine gown.

Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch)

Abandoning the obvious color choice, Olsen glowed in a shimmering hunter green Alexandre Vauthier gown with ruched detailing and a plunging neckline.

Gwyneth Paltrow (Pepper Potts)

Paltrow took the little black dress option for the premiere, accenting her statement-making bow with a black blazer in an ensemble by Goop’s G. Label and finishing the look with black strappy heels.

Zoe Saldana (Gamora)

Saldana is always up for a high fashion moment, with the actress stepping out in a magenta gown with pleated detailing, mesh panels and a peplum accent, adding some sparkle with a rhinestone choker.

Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie)

Thompson’s black gown with cutout detailing and colored embellishments was a nice nod to Valkyrie’s structured warrior style.

Karen Gillan (Nebula)

While some Marvel fans might not recognize Gillan when she’s not painted blue, the Scottish actress took a playful approach to the carpet in this red and black mini dress and a pair of artfully mismatched black heels.

Evangeline Lilly (Hope van Dyne)

While not technically a dress, Lilly’s fire-engine red draped suit certainly looked stunning, with the actress choosing a bold red lipstick to match her outfit.

Danai Gurira (Okoye)

Gurira might play a fierce warrior onscreen, but the actor went full princess glam in this shocking pink Oscar de la Renta gown paired with sparkling jewels.

Letitia Wright (Shuri)

The Wakandan princess Shuri would surely be a fan of Wright’s crisply tailored gunmetal suit, which she paired with black sandals.

Pom Klementieff (Mantis)

The French actress shimmered in a gold skirt and coordinating gold and black jacket which perfectly accented her platinum blond hair.

Cobie Smulders (Agent Maria Hill)

Smulders’ secret agent alter-ego got glammed up in a dark red dress by TRE by Natalie Ratabesi and matching red heels.

Eliabeth Debicki (Ayesha)

Debicki, who appeared as the fully golden villain Ayesha in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, chose a one-shoulder black-and-gold gown for her turn on the carpet.

Linda Cardellini (Laura Barton)

Hawkeye’s other half looked positively regal in her sheer two-tone ball gown featuring mesh black skirt with black ruffle detailing.

Natalie Portman (Jane Foster)

Portman made an appearance at the premiere in a black bodysuit with a bow neckline and a sparkling black skirt adorned with embroidery.

Photo Credit: Getty / Alberto E. Rodriguez