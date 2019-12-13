Savannah Guthrie Reveals Touching Note Her Mom Sent Her While ‘Today’ Co-Anchor Worried Over Her Surgery

As Savannah Guthrie prepared for retinal detachment surgery last week following a November accident in which 2-year-old son Charley hit her with the pointed end of a toy train, the TODAY Show anchor needed a little extra love from her mom. Now recovering from surgery, Guthrie shared with her social media followers a hilarious and heartwarming message from her mom that gave her the strength to push through.

A week ago I was worried about having to have surgery and got this text from my mom. It was two days before Charley’s bday. Mom perspectives are the best perspectives. Thanks to all for prayers and good wishes. Things are looking up! I mean I’m not (looking up), but things are! pic.twitter.com/MPp9w4crve — Savannah Guthrie (@SavannahGuthrie) December 13, 2019

Admitting she was “worried” going into surgery, Guthrie shared a screenshot of her text conversation with her mother that came just two days before Charley’s birthday, which started with her mom asking if her “spirits lifted.”

“Sorta,” Guthrie answered non-commitally.

It was then that her mom dropped a real piece of parental wisdom on her: “Three years ago today you were waiting with bated breath for this new little baby to bring joy to your heart,” she wrote. “And every day he has except maybe for the day he threw the train in your eye. Love u. Don’t fret.”

“You are so wonderful,” Guthrie replied. “This is a message to keep forever. Moms rule.”

In the caption of the post, the anchor noted, “Mom perspectives are the best perspectives,” adding a message of thanks for her supporters as she updated them on her healing: “Things are looking up! I mean I’m not (looking up), but things are!”

Guthrie revealed at the end of November that she had experienced a torn retina after the toy train incident, calling into TODAY to tell the somewhat gruesome story.

“Charley threw a toy train right at my eye and it tore my retina,” she explained at the time. “It happened last week actually, and then I lost my vision in my right eye about 24 hours later, and then it turned out to be kind of serious. They were afraid my retina was detached, so they told me to just take it easy.”



“I really did lose my vision in my right eye,” she added. “It was so blurry from — not to get too gross — but there was so much blood in my eye that it completely blocked my vision.”

