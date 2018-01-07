Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb Celebrate First Week as Co-Anchors With ‘Ladies Night’

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb hit the town to celebrate their first official week as co-anchors on The Today Show.

NBC announced on Tuesday that Kotb would remain on Today‘s first two hours as Matt Lauer’s permanent replacement.

Kotb, who has reportedly maintained a friendship with Lauer since his termination, said she saw no reason to “tap the brakes at all” when accepting the role. She’s been filling in ever since Lauer left the show unceremoniously over sexual misconduct allegations.

Kotb shared pictures of her night out with Guthrie as well showing a clean plate at whatever restaurant they went to dinner at.

Saturday night ! A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) on Jan 6, 2018 at 5:37pm PST

Guthrie told reporters at ET that she was ecstatic to have Kotb as a co-anchor.

“She stepped up right in and said ‘yes.’ I think we are just so profoundly lucky to have each other, to be in this moment together,” Guthrie said. “It feels natural, it feels like this wonderful new thing that also feels familiar and I’m just really happy and excited about the future.”

Kotb is still co-hosting the 10 a.m. hour of Today as well, giving her a much longer work day than her predecessor. Still, by all accounts, she’s overjoyed at the promotion.