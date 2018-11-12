Sarah Silverman Surprises Bill Maher’s ‘Real Time’ Audience With Comparison Between Trump’s America and Holocaust

Comedian Sarah Silverman joked on Friday’s Real Time With Bill Maher that she is “very lucky” she does not need to sew a Jewish star on her clothes while Donald Trump is president, referring to what Nazis required the Jewish community to do before the Holocaust.

During the episode, Maher congratulated the Wreck It-Ralph actress for getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Friday.

“You know, in a time, Bill, where anti-Semitic crime is up 57 percent since this douchebag has taken office, it is not lost on me that I am very lucky that I get a star and I don’t have to sew it on my clothes,” Silverman told Maher.

Maher and his audience were stunned.

“Oh, no you didn’t,” Maher replied.

“I did… I don’t know if that’s gallows humor or just like ‘It’s funny because it’s true’ humor.”

“Do you think you are changing anyone’s mind?” Maher asked.

“Probably not,” Silverman said. “You do realize there’s a bit a difference between the liars and the lied to… [Trump supporters] don’t know they’re lied to. It’s like cults. Cults don’t know they’re lied to.”

Silverman was referring to a report by the Anti-Defamation League that anti-Semitic incidents jumped by 57 percent in 2017, Trump’s first year in office. Her remarks also came after the Oct. 27 mass shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh. Eleven worshipers were killed during Shabbat services in the deadliest attack on the Jewish community in U.S. history.

Friday was also the 80th anniversary of Kristallnacht, also known as the “Night of Broken Glass,” notes The Hill. On Nov. 9-10, 1938, Jews were victims of anti-Semitic attacks across Nazi Germany, and it is estimated that more than 90 Jews were murdered.

In a statement Friday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned against rising anti-Semitism worldwide.

“Today, we are living once again in a time of far-reaching change,” Merkel said, reports the Associated Press. “In such times, there is always a particularly great danger of those who react with supposedly simple answers gaining support.”

Silverman is a frequent critic of the president, and was a vocal supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential election. She most recently called Trump a “f—ing p—” after Trump skipped a World War I ceremony in France Saturday. The comedian also slammed Trump’s response to the California wildfires.

“Stop re-enacting your father’s coldness toward you. You’re not Fred Trump and we aren’t 10 year old you. Stop it, you s—y, s—y person. Feign humanity,” Silverman wrote.

Silverman’s next movie, Disney’s Ralph Breaks The Internet, hits theaters on Nov. 21.

