Sarah Paulson Comforts, Holds Hands With Amanda Peet as She Is Spotted in Tears Amid Phone Call

Sarah Paulson was recently spotted comforting and holding hands with Amanda Peet as she was seen in tears amid a tense phone call. In photos published by the Daily Mail, Peet can be seen visibly upset over the conversation she is having on the phone, with Paulson right beside her to offer support. According to the outlet, the pair were out for a day at the hair salon, and stepped outside in black robes to handle the phone call.

Paulson and Peet have been close friends for sometime now, first meeting on the short-lived WB series Jack & Jill. They would later go on to work on the Aaron Sorkin series Studio 60 On The Sunset Strip, in 2006.

In 2017, the pair even sharing a much-talked-about kiss at the Golden Globes awards, which prompted many inquires about their relationship. The kiss was nothing more than a friendly greeting, however, as Peet is married to Game of Thrones co-creator David Benioff, and Paulson has been dating actress Holland Taylor since 2016.

In 2017, Peet spoke with PEOPLE about her and Paulson’s friendship, telling the outlet, “It’s very intense and visceral and really beautiful and we work hard at it.” She also addressed the Golden Globes kiss the two shared, explaining, “There was no thought process. That is often the case with my relationship with Sarah.”

The 47-year-old actress then joked, “[Paulson’s] a little bit like my other husband or wife. She’s like my wife.”

Before all of that, Paulson opened to Marie Claire about why she admired Peet so much, saying, “She is an extraordinary mother, dedicated and present, with heavy doses of humor and a child’s sense of play, while remaining my most loyal, supportive friend, as well as being the person I can always count on to tell me the truth. Also, she has made me pee my pants from laughing.”

Notably, Peet was not the only actress that Paulson spoke about in the interview, as she revealed that an encounter she had with iconic Hollywood star Glenn Close was the moment she felt like she had “made it.”

“When Glenn Close told me she thought I was a wonderful actress on the red carpet the first (and only) time I attended the Academy Awards. I couldn’t believe she knew who I was, much less thought I was any good!” she exclaimed.

