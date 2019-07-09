Sarah Jessica Parker Claims Male Co-Star Acted ‘Inappropriately’

Sarah Jessica Parker is speaking out against one of her former male co-stars, alleging that the actor in question acted “inappropriately” while the two were filming together and that things got so bad, she wanted to leave the project.

During an interview with NPR’s Fresh Air, Parker revealed that a co-star, who she only referred to as a “very big movie star,” “was behaving, not only inappropriately, but perhaps even I would say, they weren’t living up to contractual obligations as well.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I think no matter how evolved or how modern I thought I was … I didn’t feel entirely in a position — no matter what my role was on set — I didn’t feel as powerful as the man who was behaving inappropriately, which … strikes me as just stunning to say out loud, because there were plenty of occasions where it was happening and I was in a different position and I was as powerful,” she said, explaining that she didn’t feel comfortable speaking up.

“I mean, I had every right to say, ‘This is inappropriate,’” she said. “I could have felt safe in going to a superior.”

Parker reported the man’s alleged behavior to her agent, who intervened on her behalf.

“I felt I was no longer able to convey how uncomfortable this was making me, how inappropriate it was … within hours everything had changed,” she recalled. “He said to them, ‘If this continues, I have sent her a ticket, a one-way ticket out of this city’ — where I was shooting — ‘and she will not be returning.’”

After her agent’s involvement, Parker said that while things did get better, the set was not “perfectly pleasant.”

“I didn’t have to listen to jokes about me or my figure or what people thought they could talk me into doing,” the Sex and the City star said, via Page Six. “All these men. All these men. That stopped.”

“The nature of the person who I felt was really the instigator, this was a grown man, a very big movie star and, you know, he was baked, meaning his personality, it was cooked,” she added. “He was a formed person and that wasn’t going to change. But I felt certainly better and safer, like I could finish what I had agreed to do.”

Parker also shared that the #MeToo movement caused her to look back on previous behavior she encountered and examine it in a different light.

“It really wasn’t, I would say, until about six or eight months ago that I started recognizing countless experiences of men behaving poorly, inappropriately, and all the ways that I had made it possible to keep coming to work or to remain on set, or to simply … just push it down, push it away, find a little space for it and move on,” she said.

“[I] really just didn’t allow it to consume me. To be honest, I don’t know why I either wasn’t courageous or more destroyed by some of the things that I was privy to, that I was on the receiving end of.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Gilbert Carrasquillo