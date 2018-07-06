Sarah Hyland Reveals Her Surgery Scars Following Hospitalization

Modern Family star Sarah Hyland shared photos showing her scars on Wednesday, more than two weeks after she was hospitalized.

Hyland celebrated July 4th with a group of friends, who all wore bikinis during the fun. One photo she shared in her Instagram Story included the hashtag, “scars on display,” as first reported by Entertainment Weekly.

In another photo, Hyland is seen preparing for another photo, wearing the same white and black bikini before posing for a picture. “Actual candid before a ‘photo,’” she wrote.

Hyland was hospitalized on June 18, but waited until June 22 to share a photo from the hospital. She posted a selfie on National Selife Day, showing off her swollen face.

“Sometimes a selfie is more than just a good angle or feelin cute. This time for #NationalSelfieDay, I’ve decided to share my truth. As painful as it is,” the 27-year-old wrote. “So here is my face that was torn from work against my will. But I’m very grateful it was. Health should always come first.”

Hyland also shared a video taken the day before she was hospitalized, with her in bed next to Boo the dog.

“Can’t wait to come back to my precious angel princess. She’s perfect and knows exactly what I need at all times. This was taken this past Sunday. Day before hospitalization. She was literally telling me to get treatment,” Hyland wrote.

A few days later, Hyland was seen at a CVS in Los Angeles. On July 2, she posted a make-up free selfie highlighting puffiness around her eye.

“Monday Mantra: Be patient. Be kind. Be free. Don’t stress. Don’t overthink. Don’t worry. Just be,” she wrote.

It is not clear what Hyland was hospitalized for. She was in the middle of making her next movie, The Wedding Year, when she was rushed to a hospital. A source told PEOPLE she was home by June 23.

“Sarah had a scare and was hospitalized,” the source said. “It was scary but thankfully she is better and is home.”

Hyland’s boyfriend, Wells Adam, is now in Mexico to film Bachelor in Paradise. When she was in the hopistal, Adams posted a photo of the two together, adding, “I miss this one a lot…coming home soon baby!”

Hyland has been open about her health struggles in the past. She had a kidney transplant in 2012 and has battled kidney dysplasia. She has also posted powerful messages on empowerment and being true to oneself on Instagram.

Hyland plays Haley Dunphy on Modern Family, which returns to ABC in the fall.