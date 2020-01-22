Sarah Hyland Responds to ‘Modern Family’ Fan Asking About Her Lack of Airtime in Final Season

Sarah Hyland has been getting real with her fans when it comes to her Modern Family role during the popular show’s final season. The ABC sitcom is coming to an end here soon and fans can’t help but to show their love, sadness, confusion when it comes to saying goodbye to their favorite cast. But one fan in particular took notice in the fact that Hyland’s character, Haley Dunphy, hasn’t been as present as she normally is on the show and was curious as to why. Hyland didn’t hesitate to give her fan an answer, either, taking to Twitter to share her thoughts with the world.

Apparently I’ve been busy with the twins 🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/dsuwIrTmfb — Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) January 17, 2020

Recently, Hyland admitted that she doesn’t read any of the scripts outside of the scenes that she’s in, so she learns about all the twists and turns along with her fans. However, one that took her by surprise when her on-screen grandpa, Frank Dunphy, played by Fred Willard, passed away. Not only did that shock Hyland and fans, but the fact that she wasn’t at the funeral is what shocked everyone the most. Hyland then took to her Instagram stories to explain to fans her perspective.

“I don’t read scripts of episodes of Modern Family that I’m not in, so I just found out that my grandpa’s dead along with all of you,” she explained. “I still feel special.”

Then she added another one after realizing that some of her followers haven’t seen the episode yet, saying, “I guess I should’ve put a spoiler alert for Grandpa Frank dying, but I was just caught off-guard. Like, as his granddaughter, you think I’d be invited to his funeral.”

The final episode is set to air on April 8 after a decade of entertaining viewers following its premiere in 2009. It’s also won five Emmys for outstanding comedy series. Recently, Hyland opened up about the show ending and said her hair dresser is who is probably the most emotional about it.

“Jessica, who does my hair, can’t stop crying. I love you, Jess!” she told E! News. “We finish at the end of February so we have a whole month, it’s fine. We have time.”

Hyland confessed that she will miss it too, but mainly the people involved telling PEOPLE, “I will probably miss the people the most, from Modern. Our crew is amazing and, of course, I love our cast, they are very special people.”