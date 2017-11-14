Sarah Hyland Posts Intimate Selfie in Bed With ‘Bachelorette’ Suitor Wells Adams

Modern Family star Sarah Hyland is showing off her new relationship, posting an intimate picture in bed with The Bachelorette alum Wells Adams for all to see.

🥄ing A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@sarahhyland) on Nov 13, 2017 at 12:23pm PST

The 26-year-old posted a photo of she and Adams, 33, lying in bed with the Nashville DJ’s Snapchat-famous dog Carl.

“[Spoon]ing,” she captioned the picture.

The two have been rumored to have been seeing each other for a while now, engaging in flirty banter on Twitter and dropping hints on social media that they’ve been involved.

On Halloween, the two dressed as the characters Dustin and Eleven from Stranger Things, and captioned the photo “#strangerthings have happened.”

#strangerthings have happened #happyhalloween A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@sarahhyland) on Oct 29, 2017 at 12:31am PDT

Since then, the two have been on each other’s Snapchat stories constantly showing Hyland visiting the Bachelor in Paradise bartender in his hometown of Nashville and Adams traveling to Los Angeles to visit the actress.

Adams all but confirmed his relationship with the Hair alum on The Morning Breath last week, saying, “To be fair, if you want to know anything, just look on my social media.”

Prior to Adams, Hyland dated British actor and model Dominic Sherwood for more than two years. The couple broke things off in August in an amicable split.

Adams, meanwhile, sparked rumors of a romance with close friend Danielle Maltby last season on Bachelor in Paradise, but has been clear that nothing came of the on-screen kiss.