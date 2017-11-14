Sarah Hyland Claps Back at People Hating on Topless Bed Selfie With ‘Bachelorette’ Beau Wells Adams

Sarah Hyland is not having it with people shaming her topless spooning selfie with new boyfriend Wells Adams.

Two more reasons to smile again. My big🥄& furry🥄 A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@sarahhyland) on Nov 13, 2017 at 12:23pm PST

Adams, a former suitor on The Bachelorette, has been going hot and heavy with the Modern Family actress over the last month, posting numerous photos and videos of each other cozying up both in his hometown of Nashville and her neighborhood in Los Angeles.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Monday, Hyland posted a photo of the two cuddling in bed with Adams’ dog Carl while appearing topless.

“[spoon]ing,” she captioned the photo, before editing it to “Two more reasons to smile again. My big [spoon] & furry [spoon].”

Some people found the photo a bit too intimate for social media, and sent Hyland private messages that the actress screenshotted and posted to her Instagram story.

“You can go out with whoever you want. But there are some limits. Do not you know that some private things must stay private and not be shared with the whole world?” one person said. “KEEP YOUR SEXUAL LIFE PRIVATE, we do not necessarily need to know all the details of your personal life. SH-T!!”

But Hyland wasn’t having the talk of her photo being inappropriate, posting a rant from the notes app in her Instagram story defending herself.

“Not putting her on blast,” she started. “She just brought to my attention that that picture I posted might have been inappropriate since we’re in bed. So I just have to say I’m so sorry…FOR POSTING AN ADORABLE PICTURE BECAUSE CARL WAS ACTING LIKE THE NUGGETIEST [SNUGGLE] BUG!”

She continued that while she does want privacy in her relationships, she will share what she thinks is “appropriate” on social media to keep her fans updated.

“I even hate saying fans…because you’re people,” she continued. “You’re people who have had chronic illnesses, eating disorders, troubles, family situations that Modern Family helps you get through.”

Soon after her initial rant, she posted an addendum calling out people for their hypocritical attitude about nudity.

“I just realized I’m being criticized for being naked…which you don’t even know if I am!” she wrote. “You can barely see any skin but it’s ok for Instagram models to roll around in the sand ACTUALLY naked? … My point is don’t be hypocrites. Either be conservative on all fronts or FREE THE NIPPLE.”