Sarah Hyland Cheekily Flips off Camera After She Catches Her Friend Filming Her Dancing in Bikini

Sarah Hyland is showing her followers what kind of “mood” she has been in this week, and it’s fair to say she probably doesn’t care what anyone thinks about it. The Modern Family star took to Instagram on Thursday to post a new video in which she can be seen wearing a bikini and flipping off the camera.

The 26-year-old actress was filmed while donning a red bikini and dancing to the music while hanging at the pool. When Hyland notices her friend is filming her, she throws up both middle fingers and gives a smile.

“Mood all week,” she wrote in the caption.

Hyland is coming off a recent breakup with her Shadowhunters actor ex-boyfriend, Dominic Sherwood. The two split after two years of dating.

“They aren’t dating anymore but they both have mutual respect for one another and remain friends,” a source told PEOPLE.

This isn’t the first time that Hyland has turned heads on social media. Earlier in September, she shared a skin-filled snap in which she and one of her besties show off their dinosaur booty tattoos.

“We believe in dinosaurs #dinobootybabies,” she captioned the snap.

The picture shows the Hyland sporting a bright red two-piece with her brunette locks pulled back into a high ponytail. With her back to the camera, Hyland offers a glimpse at a dinosaur tattoo on her booty, which is most likely temporary ink.

The pic garnered a mixed reaction from Hyland’s fans. While some found the ink to be “cute,” others felt differently.

“People who have tattoos put on their bodies will regret it,” one user wrote. “Something you do on a [whim] that is permanent.”

“It’s her body and she can do whatever the f–k she wants to do with it,” another commented. “Tattoos are a gorgeous piece of artwork to have on your body no matter what the reason for it is. Maybe she got it with her friend and it’s a friendship tattoo!”