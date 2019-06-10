Sara Gilbert’s Wife Linda Perry ‘Couldn’t Be More Proud’ After Star’s Exit From ‘The Talk’

Sara Gilbert’s wife, musician Linda Perry, said she “couldn’t be more proud” of The Conners star as she walks away from the CBS daytime talk show The Talk.

“She’s such a talented artist. She’s had a lot of incredible ideas that, for whatever reason, people weren’t jumping,” the former 4 Non Blondes singer told Us Weekly at the 18th annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball at Brentwood County Estates in Los Angeles.

“[Gilbert] created her own way … She’s got her own thing, and so she created it, so now she’s blossoming, she’s shining,” Perry, who was the honoree at the charity event, continued. “I’m super happy for her because it took her a bit to get there, and now it’s happening, and I couldn’t be more proud.”

Perry and Gilbert married in March 2014, and share a 4-year-old son, Rhodes Emilio Gilbert Perry. Gilbert has two children from her previous relationship with Allis Adler, Levi, 14, and Sawyer, 11.

After nine seasons on The Talk, Gilbert announced she was leaving the show she helped create in April. She will remain an executive producer on the series, but was replaced by Dancing With The Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba as co-host.

One reason Gilbert left the show is to focus on ABC’s The Conners, the Roseanne spin-off she also helped spearhead after Roseanne Barr was fired in 2018. During an interview with Variety‘s My Favorite Episode podcast, Gilbert said “something had to give.”

“And I’ve been lucky enough to do the talk show for nine years. And so that felt like the right move is, ‘OK, I’ve done that. And I’ve fully explored it.’ And now it’s time to do other creative ventures,” Gilbert explained.

Gilbert also told Variety she was looking forward to leading a more private life, now that she will not be on television every day.

“There is some relief and thinking like, ‘Wow, if I go through anything in my personal life now, I don’t have to talk about it,’” the actress explained. “That’s a been a stretch for me, because I’ve never been a very public person. I think I put myself on the show to try to push the boundaries like that and grow spiritually and psychologically, but I’m okay with letting that piece of it go.”

When she announced plans to leave The Talk in an April episode, Gilbert made it clear that being on The Conners and The Talk, and producing her projects simultaneously was incredibly difficult to do.

“Last season, I did The Conners and was also producing and [hosted] here,” Gilbert explained on the show. “I loved it and felt totally empowered, but also, if I’m being honest about it, my life was slightly out of balance. I wasn’t able to spend as much time with my three kids as I’d like, or time for myself.”

The Conners will be back for a second season on ABC in the fall.

Photo credit: Barry King/FilmMagic/Getty Images