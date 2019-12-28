Sara Gilbert and Linda Perry Are Reportedly ‘Trying’ to Make Split ‘Cordial’

Following the news of their legal separation filed Friday in a Los Angeles court, The Conners star, Sara Gilbert and her wife of nearly six years, former 4 Non Blondes frontwoman, Linda Perry are working effectively to not only co-parent their toddler son, but according to sources are “trying” to be “cordial” during the split. With the couple hoping to keep the peace amid the separation, Closer Weekly confirms the two are taking active measures to ensure their breakup doesn’t get messy as “things could change overnight.”

Closer adds that while the two are “trying to make this a very cordial split,” none of their friends saw this breakup coming per sources close to the couple.

“They’ve separated in the past, a couple of years ago, but it wasn’t officially announced they got back together,” the source claimed. “Everyone who knows them knows that Sara is the easier one to get along with and Linda is the more difficult one. It seems like they just got into the daily grind of parenting and decided it was best to stay together.”

The 44-year-old actress filed paperwork on Dec. 27 for legal separation with minor children, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their breakup. However, she listed the date of separation with her 54-year-old singer-songwriter wife as Aug. 13, according to documents obtained by TMZ and Entertainment Tonight. According to TMZ, Gilbert is requesting no spousal support be awarded to either Perry or herself.

Gilbert and Perry tied the knot in 2014 and share one child — 4-year-old, Rhodes Emilio Gilbert Perry born in 2015. Gilbert has two other children — son, Levi, 14; and daughter, Sawyer, 12 — from her previous relationship with ex-partner, Allison Adler, a TV producer of whom she split from in 2011 following a 10-year relationship.

The breakup with Perry comes off the heels of an admission earlier this fall, who revealed the two were officially done having children as Gilbert is unable to have any more. “Sara can’t have any more kids,” the rock singer told Us Weekly at the time. “That part’s done. We barely squeaked out this one.”

Perry at the time said she still planned on spending plenty of time with their children. “I love kids,” she said. “I’m always doing panels. I’m always trying to teach kids. My artist friends are always bringing their 13 year olds to my studio, like, ‘OK! Do your thing!’ So it’s fun. There are always kids. There’s always somebody that needs you.”

Photo credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage