Samuel L. Jackson Responds to Backlash Over Apparent Homophobic Tweet

Samuel L. Jackson responded to the outcry over his apparent homophobic tweet with a laughter-filled comment on Instagram after Twitter told him they would not remove the post.

Back on June 15, Jackson posted a picture of mints called “After Dicks,” with the slogan “Going down,” for President Donald Trump’s birthday. “Must have been a party at The White House, Mitch [McConnell], Paul [Ryan], Rudy [Giulliani] & others were spotted wearing knee pads & carrying these lined up outside. Happy Birthday,” the Incredibles 2 star wrote in the caption.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Must have been a party at The White House, Mitch, Paul, Rudy & others were spotted wearing knee pads & carrying these lined up outside. Happy Birthday🤡💩 pic.twitter.com/VzTokZoUjg — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) June 15, 2018

The tweet was considered classless and homophobic by some, while others called on Capital One to drop the actor from their commercials.

According to Deadline, actor Adam Badwin replied “Gay shaming?” in a now-removed tweet.

“Incredibly vulgar and [homophobic]. What a truly horrible post,” one critic wrote of the message.

“Wow, from movie star to laughing stock with 1 tweet. Good job dunce,” another added.

The 69-year-old Jackson waited until Sunday to respond by laughing at the outrage on Instagram. He posted a screenshot of a message he got from Twitter, notifying him that several users reported the tweet as offensive content. However, Twitter declined to take it down.

“We have investigated the reported content and could not identify any violations of the Twitter Rules or applicable law,” the statement reads. “Accordingly, we have not taken any action at this time.

“Hahahahahahahhahahaah…waymint, hahahahahahahahahawhooooooo…. they just keep tryin’…ahhhhhhahhahahahahahahaha. #prollycan’taffordthemints,” Jackson wrote in response.

Jackson has been an outspoken critic of the Trump Administration. On June 5, he wrote, “I want Proof, the Muthaf– demanding folks stand for the Anthem actually knows the words to the Anthem.” Some Twitter users also reported that tweet to Twitter, but the social network declined to remove that one as well.

I want Proof, the Muthafukker demanding folks stand for the Anthem actually knows the words to the Anthem!! — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) June 5, 2018

“Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha, woooooooooooo! Gotta catch my breath.#somedicktriedit,” Jackson wrote on June 7 in response.

This past February, Jackson blasted Trump’s idea to arm some teachers to try to stop school shootings after 17 people were killed at the high school in Parkland, Florida on Feb. 14.

“Can someone that’s been in a Gunfight tell that Muthaf– that’s Never been in a Gunfight, the flaws of his Arm The Teachers plan??!!” Jackson wrote on Feb. 23. The tweet went viral, racking up 95,200 retweets and more than 312,000 likes.

Can someone that’s been in a Gunfight tell that Muthafukka that’s Never been in a Gunfight, the flaws of his Arm The Teachers plan??!! — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) February 23, 2018

In 2016, Trump and Jackson also got into a Twitter spat over golf after Jackson accused him of cheating. In one tweet, Trump challenged Jackson to a charity game, although that never came to fruition.

“Don’t like [Samuel L. Jackson]’s golf swing. Not athletic. I’ve won many club championships. Play him for charity,” Trump wrote on Jan. 6.

Jackson voices Frozone in Disney’s Incredibles 2, which opened on Friday. He also stars in Dan Fogelman’s Life Itself, which opens on Sept. 21.

Photo credit: Instagram/Samuel L. Jackson