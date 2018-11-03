Sammi Sweetheart Reunites With ‘Jersey Shore’ Co-Stars for Deena Cortese’s Baby Shower

“Sammi Sweetheart” Giancola reunited with the women of Jersey Shore for Deena Cortese’s baby shower.

The fan-favorite Jersey Shore alum was the only star from the original series not to return for the revival series, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Not being a part of the group of friends’ new project did not stop her from attending the big moment in her friend’s life.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Sammi celebrated her sweet reunion with her friends with a photo of the ladies posing together posted on her Instagram, which she captioned simply with a red heart emoji.

The photo got fans of the reality series riled up, many happy to see the ladies reuniting in the post.

“Yayyyy all the girls,” one user commented.

“You go to baby shower but won’t come on the show smh,” another user complained.

“Jenni (Jwoww Farley) looks like ‘why is she here again ?’ [Laugh my f—ing a— off],” a third user commented.

The photo, which featured JWoww, Angelina Pivarnik, Cortese, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Sammi, was also shared by the other ladies on their Instagram accounts.

“Celebrating new life… with my girls,” Jwoww wrote on her post.

Snooki wrote on her own caption: “DEENER’S baby shower for CJ! Can’t wait to meet another addition to our family. Love these ladies so much!!!!!!”

Angelina celebrated all the ladies being back together “finally” on her own post.

Cortese and husband Christopher Buckner are expecting their first child, a baby boy, which will reportedly be named after him, E! News reports.

Ahead of the premiere of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Sammi explained her decision not to return to reality television.

“I have chosen not to join the show this season because I am at a completely different place in my life right now focusing on my businesses and relationship,” she wrote on Instagram. “I am not the same person as I was when I was 22. At 31, I am currently extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially toxic situations.”

She added that the decision to sit this season out was not an easy one to make. “However, it was a difficult decision as I love my roomies. I’ve decided to focus on me, my future and what truly makes me happy. I will forever be grateful to Jersey Shore and everything it has brought to me! I’ve just decided to live my life for me these days.”

Despite her absence, the cast of the show constantly reference their old friend and even brought her back in the first season in the form of a sex doll.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.