Salt Bae Shocks by Revealing Voice Online in New Year's Message

The Internet sensation known as Salt Bae shocked fans this weekend by speaking out loud in a video on his Instagram account. Many fans proclaimed that this was the first time they had heard Salt Bae's real voice, and it was not what they expected. He used that voice to convey a simple message of celebration on New Year's Eve.

Salt Bae is the online nickname of Turkish restauranteur Nusret Gökçe. He went viral in 2017 for a video where he meticulously sprinkled salt onto steak, and since then he has been an enigmatic but constant presence. Having amassed about 49 million followers on Instagram, he made a video thanking them for their support and interest, and promising big things to come in the new year.

"Hi, everyone! I am so proud of myself because we did it. 2022: our best, best year," he said in the video. "I hope again, more and more. 2023: our best year. I wish all the best. Happy New Year. I love you all. I am extremely happy because of you. Welcome 2023. We are ready, waiting for you."

Most commenters claimed that this was the "first time" they had heard Gökçe's true speaking voice. It's hard to confirm whether or not he has spoken in his other videos, but as far as fans are concerned this was a major reveal. Some were excited by this evolution while others seemed to think it had broken some kind of spell.

"Now I understand why he never talks," one person quipped. Another added: "Guy face hurts when he talks" with a crying-laughing emoji, while a third wrote: "Holy s- he can talk."

Gökçe owns a chain of restaurants called Nusr-Et – luxury steakhouses with locations in Turkey, Greece, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States. The video that made him famous showed him in a white t-shirt with a deep V-neck collar, as well as round sunglasses and a ponytail. He was slicing meat "suavely" and meticulously, then sprinkling salt onto it with his arm raised high. It wasn't the first exaggerated video of its kind that he had made, but it was the one that went viral and launched him to international success.

Since then, Gökçe has maintained his large following by posting about his life and his business, and bringing his food entertainment routine around the world. He has also come into contact with many big celebrities over the years, but this fall his quest for notoriety became very divisive at the FIFA World Cup. His brief possession of the trophy is currently under investigation.