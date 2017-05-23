Pamela Anderson And Salma Hayek Battle For Best Bust At Cannes Film Festival

In the ’90s, both Salma Hayek and Pamela Anderson were among the hottest actresses that dominated the decade, thanks mostly due to their curvaceous figures. 20 years later, the actresses regularly prove they’ve still got what it takes to dazzle onlookers, as they both opted for low-cut ensembles at the Cannes Film Festival to show off copious amounts of cleavage. You can head to the Daily Mail to see the photos.

To make the dueling figures all the more interesting, 50-year-old Hayek wore an all black number while 49-year-old Anderson looked decked out in white.

This was far from either actresses’ most daring look at the festival, as they had both already made their memorable mark in France.

Hayek shocked many audiences by debuting a pastel pink hairdo, which matched the pink floral highlights in her gown.

Despite being one of the most gorgeous actresses in the world, Hayek recently admitted that she can still feel insecure about herself.

“I don’t always feel I look so amazing,” she said during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “It’s not the most important thing in my life to feel the sexiest.”

She added, “It’s not success in this or in that, or money or things, or beauty. What if you’re really beautiful and you’re not loved? That’s not gonna make you happy. But what makes you happy is, for me, my family.”

Many entertainers who rely on their looks to secure work generally fear getting older, but Hayek has revealed that she’s never been more fulfilled with her career.

When speaking with Rhapsody Magazine, she revealed, “Now I’m 50, and I’m working more than ever. The best parts are women in their mid-30s and up. As an actress, this is when it’s richer. Now I am free from the bombshell.”

Anderson also might quite the impression at Cannes, as she adopted a different style from her usual look, appearing almost unrecognizable.

The actress typically taps into her inner Brigitte Bardot, showing off her curves while applying heavy makeup and voluminous hair. Instead, Anderson slicked her hair back, wore far less makeup, and wore a dress that his her curves.

It’s tough to say what might have inspired this drastic change in appearance, but it resulted in her being one of the most talked about actresses of the festival.

