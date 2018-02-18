Salma Hayek Shows off Dramatic New Hair Color Ahead of BAFTA Awards

Salma Hayek hit the hair salon for a new look before heading to the British Academy Film Awards in London on Saturday night.

The 51-year-old actress went from brunette to blond, lightening up her look for the big awards show. Hayek made a similar transformation for Paris Fashion Week back in September, though at the time, she didn’t pose for such a regal Instagram photo.

Hayek premiered her blond locks in a striking picture on Instagram, along with the rest of her outfit for the award show. She had one hand on her hip and one on the railing as she looked down on camera from an ornate staircase.

Hayek wore a high-collared black dress from Gucci, with a big bow on the front and patterned short sleeves.

It was rumored that Hayek’s black outfit signalled her support for the Time’s Up campaign, though she never said so outright. If so, it was an interesting choice for the actress to dye her hair in contrast with the aesthetic, perhaps testing the theory that blonds have more fun.

Hayek added her voice to the rising Me Too movement in December, when she wrote about her experience with disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein. Hayek wrote an op-ed for The New York Times, explaining that Weinstein and Miramax were her best chance at starring in and producing her dream film project — the story of Frida Kahlo.

In the essay, Hayek recounts the various forms of sexual harassment she was subject to, ranging from massages to coerced oral sex.

“I don’t think he hated anything more than the word ‘no,’ ” Hayek wrote. “The absurdity of his demands went from getting a furious call in the middle of the night asking me to fire my agent for a fight he was having with him about a different movie with a different client to physically dragging me out of the opening gala of the Venice Film Festival.”

Hayek continued, “The range of his persuasion tactics went from sweet-talking me to that one time when, in an attack of fury, he said the terrifying words, ‘I will kill you, don’t think I can’t.’ “

She also wrote that Weinstein threatened to shut down production of the film unless Hayek “agreed to do a sex scene with another woman.”

“And he demanded full-frontal nudity,” the actress continued. “It was clear to me he would never let me finish this movie without him having his fantasy one way or another. There was no room for negotiation. I had to say yes.”

Hayek’s last trip to the BAFTA Awards was in support of Frida back in 2003.