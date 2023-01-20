Sally Field Responds to Idea of Dating Tom Brady

Are Tom Brady and Sally Field the new power couple? When Brady's former teammate Rob Gronkowski appeared on the Let's Go! podcast, he told Brady that he should date the Academy Award winner. And when Harry Smith of TODAY told Field that Brady has a crush on her, the 76-year-old was very surprised.

"Me?" said Field who was with her 80 for Brady co-stars Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda and Rita Moreno. Tomlin told Field she read that Gronkowski was encouraging Brady to date you. Field said she was never told that and didn't "feel that vibe." If Field is not interested, Fonda could shoot her shot.

If you were to assemble an all-star team of actors, @LilyTomlin, @JaneFonda, @TheRitaMoreno, and @Sally_Field would be in the starting lineup ⭐🏈



The stars of @80forBrady open up to @HarrySmith about working with @TomBrady, reflect on their iconic careers, and more! pic.twitter.com/sbZ5VpNxbN — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 20, 2023

"He walked into my trailer with his jersey that he was going to sign to me, and my knees gave out," Fonda said on TODAY. "But I was standing next to the sinks." This is similar to what Fonda said about Brady earlier in the month when 80 for Brady was being shown at the Palm Springs International Film Festival. "Tom Brady, I think he went into all of our trailers individually," she said. "And when he walked into my trailer at the end, my knees gave way. I had to hold onto something. I mean, he is gorgeous. He is so gorgeous."

The four legendary actresses are promoting 80 for Brady which officially hits theatres on Feb. 3. The film, which also stars Brady, is about four friends traveling to Houston for Super Bowl LI to see Brady and the New England Patriots take on the Atlanta Falcons. In an interview with Variety last year, Brady was asked if he filmed a big scene with Fonda.

"With Jane a little bit — all the ladies at once," Brady said. "Mostly with Lily. She's really funny, and when you see it, they make it look so natural. You're on set and you're going through your scene and she says something, but it's not really on script. I'm like, 'Is this just her normal?' And then the scene cuts, and I don't know if she's still in character or not. I don't even know the etiquette for that." 80 for Brady also stars Billy Porter, Rob Corddry, Alex Moffat, Guy Fieri, Harry Hamlin, Bob Balaban, Glynn Turman, Sara Gilbert, Jimmy O. Yang, Ron Funches and Matt Lauria.