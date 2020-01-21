SAG Awards 2020: Sarah Hyland’s Bow Dress Made an Impression on One Twitter Fan: ‘I’m Done’

Sarah Hyland made quite the impression at the 2020 SAG Awards as she strutted her stuff on the carpet wearing a gorgeous purple and pink floral dress. The number showed off a large bow in the front as well as the back, with a long train that followed. In the front, the dress stopped well-above her thighs as she showed off her tan look. The Modern Family actress certainly made an impression for the cameras as well as her fans. In fact, one follower couldn’t help but to share how stunned she was of Hyland’s gorgeous look as she took to Twitter to share for everyone to see.

The 29-year-old accessorized her look with red-bottom heels, a slicked-back, low-ponytail hairdo with beautiful diamond earrings.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While she managed to stun everyone at the annual gathering, she’s also catching attention elsewhere as the popular sitcom she’s starred in for the last decade is coming to an end.

“Jessica, who does my hair, can’t stop crying,” Hyland said to E! News about the Modern Family coming to an end. “I love you, Jess! We finish at the end of February so we have a whole month, it’s fine. We have time.”

The popular ABC show is currently airing its final season with just three episodes left for the cast to film. Hyland recently came out and apologized to her fans for revealing a death on the show before some of her followers were able to see it. In the recent episode, the Dunphy family attended Phil’s father’s funeral, however, Haley was absent.

“So, I don’t read scripts of the episodes of Modern Family that I’m not in,” she admitted to her followers via Instagram. “So I just found out that my grandpa’s dead along with all of you.”

“I guess I should have put a spoiler alert for Grandpa Frank dying, but I was just caught off-guard,” she continued. “As his granddaughter, you’d think I’d be invited to the funeral.”

Hyland wasn’t the only one who created a positive stir at the SAG awards. Jennifer Aniston and ex-husband Brad Pitt have fans and celebrities alike buzzing over their run-ins during award show season. Fans can’t help but to wonder if the two will move forward from a friendship back into a relationship. While both Pitt and Aniston haven’t made any comment on whether they’re more than friends, they have mentioned that they support each other and that they are friends now.