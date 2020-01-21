SAG Awards 2020: Every Photo From Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s Backstage Reunion

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston had a big backstage reunion at the 2020 SAG Awards, with the heartfelt moment between the two being captured by multiple photographers. The pair were in attendance at the big event, due to both of them being nominees. Aniston was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for her role in the Apple TV+ series The Morning Show, and Pitt for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for his role in the Quentin Tarantino film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

As if by some serendipitous fate, both stars won in their respective categories, and each proudly watched as the other delivered their acceptance speech.

Later, their paths crossed backstage, and they seemed genuinely excited to be able to celebrate their wins with one another.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston began dating in the late ’90s, eventually marrying in 2000.

In 2005, the couple revealed that they had separated, with their divorce being finalized in October of the same year.

Their split was shrouded in rumors that Pitt had begun to have a relationship with Angelina Jolie, his co-star in the 2005 action/comedy Mr. and Mrs. Smith.

The rumors seemed to be confirmed when Pitt officially began dating Jolie shortly after the split.

However, Aniston debunked the rumors in a 2015 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, stating, “Nobody did anything wrong… It was just like, sometimes things [happen].”

The actress also debunked rumors that the split was due to her disinterest in having children, telling Vanity Fair, “I’ve never in my life said I didn’t want to have children. I did and I do and I will! … I would never give up that experience for a career.”

Pitt went on to be with Jolie for 12 years, with the last two being as a married couple.

The former couple announced their separation in September 2016. Their divorce was finalized in April 2019.

After her split with Pitt, Aniston kept a fairly low dating profile, until it was revealed in 2011 that she was dating actor/filmmaker Justin Theroux.

The pair got engaged in 2012 and reportedly married in 2015.

Aniston and Theroux reportedly split in 2017, with the news not making headlines until early in 2018.

They issued a joint statement on their split, saying, “In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.”

Following Aniston’s split from Theroux, rumors began swirling that she and Pitt may reignite their romance.

However, there is currently no concrete evidence to suggest that the two are romantically involved with one another again.